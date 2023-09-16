Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A plausible case can be made that that the state of Montana — even though the state’s population exceeded one million only in this century — produced as many 20th Century politicians of national importance as any other state. That is a remarkable legacy of Montana’s history.

Missoula’s Joe Dixon was a reform-minded Republican senator and governor, and close friend of Theodore Roosevelt. Dixon courageously battled rapacious mining interests in the 1920s.

Jeannette Rankin, another Missoulian, was the first woman elected to Congress in 1916. She advocated for women’s suffrage, child welfare and peace, and made a courageous, but politically fatal decision to oppose war in both 1917 and 1941. In her 80s Rankin was still leading anti-war marches.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Laurel Angell is the executive director of the Burton K. Wheeler Center at Montana State University-Bozeman. Marc C. Johnson serves on the board of the Wheeler Center and is a fellow at the Mansfield Center at the University of Montana. His latest book is Mansfield and Dirksen: Bipartisan Giants of the Senate was recently published by the University of Oklahoma Press.

Tags

Recommended for you