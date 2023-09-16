A plausible case can be made that that the state of Montana — even though the state’s population exceeded one million only in this century — produced as many 20th Century politicians of national importance as any other state. That is a remarkable legacy of Montana’s history.
Missoula’s Joe Dixon was a reform-minded Republican senator and governor, and close friend of Theodore Roosevelt. Dixon courageously battled rapacious mining interests in the 1920s.
Jeannette Rankin, another Missoulian, was the first woman elected to Congress in 1916. She advocated for women’s suffrage, child welfare and peace, and made a courageous, but politically fatal decision to oppose war in both 1917 and 1941. In her 80s Rankin was still leading anti-war marches.
Thomas J. Walsh, a Helena lawyer and senator, investigated the Teapot Dome scandal and helped put a corrupt Interior Secretary in jail. Had he not died suddenly in 1933 Walsh would have been Franklin Roosevelt’s attorney general.
Butte lawyer Burton K. Wheeler — the namesake of the Wheeler Center at Montana State University — led the Senate investigation into political corruption at the Justice Department and helped force the resignation of an attorney general. Later Wheeler defeated the forces of the power trust to impose regulation on the nation’s utilities and led the opposition to FDRs plan to “pack” the Supreme Court. Like Rankin, Wheeler’s anti-war stance led to political defeat, a fate he accepted with grace after serving 24 years in the Senate.
Lee Metcalf, a son of the Bitterroot Valley, championed education and conservation in the House and Senate and played a key role in passing the Wilderness Act.
Mike Mansfield, perhaps the most significant Montanan of them all, remains the longest serving majority leader in Senate history. An early opponent of the Vietnam war, Mansfield led the Senate to bipartisan passage of the Civil Rights and Voting Rights acts, Medicare and ratification of the first nuclear arms control treaty. He also orchestrated investigations of the Watergate crimes and the excesses of the American intelligence community.
To be sure there are other accomplished Montana political figures, but these historic Montanans stand out not only for their legacy of accomplishment, but for their ability to blaze new trails often with a hand outstretched to the other party.
Walsh and Wheeler, both Democrats, headed bipartisan investigations of political corruption even as the Senate was controlled by Republicans.
Metcalf’s Wilderness Act passed the Senate in 1964 by a lopsided bipartisan margin of 73-12.
Mansfield willingly ceded leadership of civil rights legislation to his Republican counterpart Everett Dirksen of Illinois, and Dirksen then corralled the necessary GOP votes to overcome filibusters.
In our age of extreme partisanship many Americans assume the messy business of party politics in a democracy has never worked. However, Montana’s history tells a different story, a story that if we heed its lessons points to a better way for both parties and the country.
Wheeler and Walsh were devoted to the Constitution above party or personal considerations, even opposing their own party, and even when opposition had political costs.
Mansfield modeled civility, modesty, respect for democracy’s institutions and sought bipartisan solutions.
Metcalf was such a stickler for fairness in applying rules that colleagues unanimously elected him acting Senate president pro tem, meaning he presided over most debates.
The lesson for our times in the careers of these Montana stalwarts is simply that it is possible — indeed absolutely necessary — for leaders to commit to civility, willingly act in good faith and embrace the core principles of American democracy. Finding common ground is possible without sacrificing principle, but not without a willingness to put state and national interest above party and self-interest.
Democracy faces serious challenges, including from some who would tear down its institutions rather than build them up. Yet, the American story — the Montana story — is replete with examples of courageous, determined leaders who found it possible to have a larger view, a view beyond partisanship and party.
This philosophy has been the north star for the Wheeler Center since its creation in 1988. Preserving and strengthening democracy — still the best political system ever devised — demands loyalty to principles more enduring than any politician or any party. That is our path forward.
Laurel Angell is the executive director of the Burton K. Wheeler Center at Montana State University-Bozeman. Marc C. Johnson serves on the board of the Wheeler Center and is a fellow at the Mansfield Center at the University of Montana. His latest book is Mansfield and Dirksen: Bipartisan Giants of the Senate was recently published by the University of Oklahoma Press.