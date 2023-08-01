Let the news come to you

It wasn’t even August when Montana’s world-famous trout streams began to shut down due to low flows and high water temperatures — so high they severely stress or kill fish that rely on enough cold, clean water to survive. Given these are the headwater streams and rivers pouring off the snow-capped mountains of the Continental Divide, Montana is in hot water again — and that’s anything but good.

The list of rivers now being limited to “hoot owl” restrictions is long and growing quickly.

Montana’s Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks posts those closures and restrictions online at fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions/waterbody-closures.

George Ochenski is a longtime Helena resident, an environmental activist and Montana’s longest-running columnist.

