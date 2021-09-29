Guest column: Montana Republicans don't trust voters' decisions By Rep. Kelly Kortum Guest columnist Sep 29, 2021 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save At least four times this last legislative session, the Republican majority showed us that they do not trust Montanan voters to decide their own future.House Bill 176 eliminated same-day voter registration. Originally passed by a bipartisan legislature in 2005, a majority of Montana’s voters affirmed their support of this voting right on the ballot in 2014, when 57% of us voted to keep same day voter registration. The 2021 Legislature took that right away.HB 273 took away our right to vote on approval of nuclear energy projects being constructed in our state. Montanans gave themselves this right by citizen’s initiative in 1978, with 65% of the vote. Without asking if you wished to surrender that right, the 2021 Legislature took it away.HB 701 drastically altered the citizen’s initiative that legalized recreational marjuana. Less than a year ago, 57% of Montanans approved statewide legalization. A couple of months later, elected opponents of the measure got their hands in the pot too. They altered voter-approved beneficiaries and amounts of the incoming tax revenue. They also un-legalized marijuana business in certain counties, pending another round of voting in those counties. This creates a patchwork of differing regulations, not to mention the lost business and tax revenue in those counties. Finally, HB 651 doesn’t overturn any citizen-led laws of the past, but it does make it harder for you to pass one in the future. The bill has injected the Legislature into the citizen’s initiative process, requiring legislative committees to weigh in on the initiative’s merit. By weighing in, I mean putting their thumb on the scale, before the signature gathering even begins. Republican officials don’t trust you, the citizens, to decide if an idea is bad. They need to tell you what they think first.One-hundred-fifty-one people get to change our state law. You get to vote for three of them: your representative, your state senator, and your governor. In the next election, consider who will defend your right to have your voice heard, and who will silence you.Montana has a rich history of our citizens telling the government how we want to be governed. Republicans in the Legislature and our governor have made it clear: they don’t care. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Rep. Kelly Kortum is a Democrat representing House District 65 in Bozeman. He is in his first legislative term. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Voter Legislature Majority Politics Parliament Initiative Republican Montana Citizen Recommended for you More from this section Letter to the editor: Governor's opposition to mandates made pandemic worse Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Transferable landowner hunting tags have potential Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Voters must remember GOP's handling of COVID-19 Posted: Sep. 28, 2021 Three Yellowstone National Park wolves killed in Montana Posted: Sep. 27, 2021 Montana Legislature clawing back co-equal status Posted: Sep. 26, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you think all vaccinated adults should receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back