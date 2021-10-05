Guest column: Montana officials undermine ethical wildlife management By Tim Aldrich, Logan Brower, Shane Colton, Steve Doherty, Matt Tuortlotte, Dan Vermillion and Gary J. Wolfe Guest columnists Oct 5, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As former members of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission, we generally refrain from criticizing decisions made by our successors. However, the current commission’s recent actions regarding the new wolf trapping and hunting regulations are so egregious that we must speak out. We all are avid deer and elk hunters, and we believe wolves play an important ecological role on the landscape.The anti-wolf legislation passed during the 2021 Montana legislative session put Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) and the commission in a difficult position—they had to develop regulations to implement biologically unjustified and unethical wolf hunting and trapping laws. FWP staff developed three options for the commission’s consideration that would meet the intent of the new laws. The options took a graduated approach, from “Limited” to “Maximum” application of the legislatively mandated “management tools.”The “Limited” option provided the commission an opportunity to comply with the legislative mandates while minimizing negative impacts to the wildlife resource, sporting ethics, FWP credibility and public opinion. Instead, at the Aug. 20 Commission meeting, Commission Vice Chair Tabor introduced a proposal which included a different combination of actions than recommended by FWP. We want to thank Commissioner Byorth for his bold and ethical objections to the draconian proposal introduced by Commissioner Tabor. We also appreciate that Commissioner Walsh voted against the proposal. Unfortunately, it was approved by a 3-2 vote, in spite of overwhelming public opposition. Although the Republican-controlled legislature passed several anti-wolf bills and Governor Gianforte signed them into law; the regulations adopted by the commission were more extreme than required to meet the letter of the law. The new regulations allow:· the use of snares for trapping wolves on both public and private lands;· night hunting of wolves on private lands; and· the use of baits for the hunting and trapping of wolves.The regulations also: · extend the length of the wolf trapping season;· increase the harvest limit from five to 10 wolves per person; and· eliminate unit harvest limits in two small Wolf Management Units bordering Yellowstone National Park and in one bordering Glacier National Park.Adoption of these regressive regulations reflects poorly upon the Commission, FWP, and the State of Montana. Not only are they not justified biologically, they run counter to generally accepted principles of fair chase and hunting ethics, undermine broader public support for the delisting of endangered species such as grizzly bears and wolves, and add to negative perceptions the non-hunting public holds for recreational trapping and hunting.Coincidentally, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently announced its intent to initiate a “Status Review of Gray Wolf in the Western U.S.” According to their September 15, 2021 press release:“The Service finds the petitioners present substantial information that potential increases in human-caused mortality may pose a threat to the gray wolf in the western U.S. The Service also finds that new regulatory mechanisms in Idaho and Montana may be inadequate to address this threat. Therefore, the Service finds that gray wolves in the western U.S. may warrant listing.”Ironically, in their zealous stampede to kill wolves by any means possible, the Legislature and governor put state control of wolf management directly in the crosshairs. Their short-sighted efforts almost guarantee relisting of wolves and loss of state directed wildlife management.The irresponsible actions of the Legislature, the governor, and the commission are destroying FWP’s reputation as one of the finest and most professional state wildlife agencies in the country, are undermining Montana’s past conservation achievements, and jeopardizing FWP’s credibility and ability to manage Montana’s wildlife resources in a responsible and ethical manner. Montana deserves better! Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Tim Aldrich, Logan Brower, Shane Colton, Steve Doherty, Matt Tuortlotte, Dan Vermillion and Gary J. Wolfe all previously served on the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission. This article was first published in Mountain Journal. 