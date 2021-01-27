2021 is a big year for Bozeman: while we have long been a city by Montana standards, once the latest Census results are tallied, we will be designated a “Metropolitan Statistical Area.” In other words, we will officially be a big city even by national standards.
Research by Headwaters Economics found that half the counties designated as rural in 1970 grew enough to be redesignated as Metropolitan by 2018. Gallatin County, for example, grew from fewer than 30,000 residents in 1970 to more than 114,000 today. Like many rural places that became cities, we have grown thanks to our university, diverse economy, and natural amenities.
Being a federally recognized city has benefits. It opens doors to federal funding for transportation projects and regional planning efforts. Our size and educated workforce make it easier to recruit businesses and further diversify our economy.
Growth does, of course, bring challenges. Skyrocketing housing costs make it difficult for families to stay and for employers to recruit workers. The housing being built for our growing population is sprawling into the countryside, consuming agricultural land and wildlife habitat.
While Bozeman and other Montana cities have experienced rapid growth, most of our towns have not. Just five counties—including Gallatin—captured more than 75% of all new job growth in the state. Our small towns have a fundamentally different economic structure compared to our cities, and as a result grapple with distinct challenges and opportunities. Places that remained rural since 1970 often have an economy that relies on agriculture, oil and gas, timber, and mining. Most of these rural places have experienced the booms and busts that accompany cyclical, resource-dependent economies, but have not experienced lasting prosperity.
When commodity prices are high, many rural places face critical infrastructure and housing needs. When commodity prices are low, the same places struggle with population decline, the loss of high paying jobs, and paying for overbuilt infrastructure projects designed to meet demand during the boom. As commodity markets change—like the energy transition from coal to natural gas to renewable energy—places with specialized economies struggle to replace high paying jobs.
Currently Montana’s tax structure—which helps pay for essential services like education and health care—is overly reliant on commodities subject to boom-and-bust cycles, exacerbating fiscal crises. There is a wide gap between where the economy generates value (measured in GDP, mostly in service sectors in cities) and where the state generates revenue (largely from taxes on timber, oil, and gas). For example, during the oil and gas boom, drilling represented less than 2% of jobs and 4% of GDP in Montana, but 12% of all tax revenue. Most revenue was spent as it came in, and oil dependent communities now have too little to show for their contributions during the boom.
Montana’s economic development and tax policies are failing its cities and rural communities. Cities do not have the revenue necessary to keep pace with growing demands on infrastructure, health and safety, and education. Cities need tools to ensure that growth does not deepen inequality and amenities drawing businesses to Montana are protected.
Rural areas affected by the loss of employment and revenue from commodities do not have the capacity to reinvest in workers so their economies can diversify and grow. Policies that recognize their valuable contributions to our economy would enable communities to save for a rainy day and reinvest in their infrastructure and education to increase their resilience.
Montana is not unique with our fast-growing cities and small rural places side-by-side. However, policy that reflects the differing challenges and opportunities faced across the state remains elusive. Bridging the urban rural divide can begin with enacting policies that are flexible enough to meet our communities’ different needs.
Megan Lawson, Ph.D., is an economist with Bozeman-based Headwaters Economics.