Guest column: Montana Legislature strengthened 'move over, slow down' law By Mike Cech and Rep. Jim Hamilton Guest columnists Oct 31, 2021

Pass the word, the "move over and slow down" law now has some teeth. In a rare bipartisan effort, the 2021 Montana Legislature passed a bill to protect firefighters and other emergency workers who stand on the highway to direct traffic while providing assistance to victims of an accident. The new bill reads in part: "operator of the approaching vehicle shall: reduce the vehicle's speed cautiously, and in a careful manner, reduce the vehicle's speed to a reasonably lower and safe speed appropriate to the road and visual conditions or to the temporarily posted speed limit … ."The Legislature increased fines from $100 to $500, a surprising and much appreciated move. Those fines escalate further on a second or later violation and are in effect since Oct. 1, 2021. The recent October snowstorm illustrated that the drivers still need to be educated to both move over and slow down.As firefighters, we have seen too many close calls and accidents endanger those who are on scene to help in an emergency. A sheriff's deputy in Gallatin County saw his career come to an end while sitting in his patrol car at a clearly marked accident scene. Last fall two tow truck workers were killed on icy roads on I-90. Speed and inattention are usually the causes of these tragedies. The key is to slow down when approaching and passing emergency scenes especially during the upcoming poor weather and icy conditions. Despite testimony from a broad group of interested parties in 2019, this bill had failed to advance out of committee in the Legislature. Rep. Ross Fitzgerald, R-Fairfield, agreed during the interim to do the cajoling, negotiating and amending to get this bill, House Bill 264, authored by Rep. Jim Hamilton, D-Bozeman, through the process in the 2021 session. The bill was tabled, then revived, then amended. Disappointment in the amendment, which made the speed requirement more vague, was quickly offset by the unexpected agreement to make the fines much more significant. Emotional testimony from the tow truck drivers' families and other emergency personnel helped advance the bill through the House of Representatives.This bill clearly illustrates the challenge of the legislative process in Helena today because even this straightforward, clearly needed action to protect our emergency workers required extensive negotiation and compromise. Despite the plethora of ill-advised legislation, resulting in costly court suits, passed by the 2021 Legislature, this bill is a reminder that progress can result from bipartisan work which ends up being good for all Montanans.Law enforcement, firefighters (many of whom are volunteers), medical response units, and tow truck operators, unfortunately, put their lives on the line every time they respond to an incident on the great many highways and interstates in Montana. Please give them a "brake." Otherwise it may significantly lighten your wallet.

Mike Cech is chief of Fort Ellis Fire and Rescue. Rep. Jim Hamilton is a Democrat representing House District 61 in Bozeman and is also a volunteer firefighter.