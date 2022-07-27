Let the news come to you

With the primary elections in the rearview mirror, most of us have a good idea who’ll represent us in the Montana Legislature come January. A new legislature means new ideas and, of course, recycled ideas from past sessions. The only thing our citizen legislature is required to do is balance a budget, but darn near every politician has an agenda. Their ideas got them this far and they’re going to go to Helena and create change, or something.

It’s in that spirit that I’m writing this letter to all the returning and likely new legislators making big plans for their time in Helena next winter.

My family is in agriculture — specifically, Black Baldy cattle — and all the glamorous day-to-day tasks that go along with it. We’ve been ranching in Musselshell and Golden Valley Counties since 1908. I’m the 3rd generation to run this ranch, and I do it with my wife, Bea, my daughter Abby and her husband Robin. We hope our grandsons will be the 5th generation on this place. In 2019, my family placed a conservation easement on our property with the Montana Land Reliance. This easement was an exercise of our property rights. And we entered into it to help ensure that my family maintains its roots in agriculture and stays on this place for generations to come.

Jeff Raths owns Raths Livestock Corp in Roundup.

