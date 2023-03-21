Whitney Tawney

Lawmakers are back in Helena for the second half of Montana’s 68th legislative session, and thanks to the public speaking up, we’ve had a few good wins that protect our clean air and water and public lands. However, there are some bad bills looming in the second half of this legislative session, and time is running out to defeat them.

First, the good news. Any bill not related to revenue, appropriations, or constitutional amendments that does not pass one legislative chamber before the transmittal deadline cannot move forward, which means that a handful of crummy bills have now died.

Good riddance to SB 497, a sneaky bill targeting prescriptive easements that would have harmed Montana’s best-in-the-nation stream access laws. The Legislature tried to push this through at the 11th hour, but thanks to many of you, your senators received thousands of messages urging them not to pass this bill and it died on the Senate floor, showing that grassroots advocacy and public lands access are still priorities in Montana.

Whitney Tawney is executive director of the Montana Conservation Voters and lives in Bozeman with her husband and almost five year old son, Henry.

