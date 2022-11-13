Let the news come to you

“Protecting our way of life means protecting the things that make Montana, Montana.”

Wise words, but not mine. They were recently articulated by Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte. I’d like to thank Greg for saying them. The fast approaching 68th session of the Montana Legislature is likely our next, and best opportunity to fulfill this charge.

But where do we focus first? One of our greatest assets that defines the Montana way of life is our access to wildlife. It’s also traditionally one of the greatest food fights at the Capitol. This year however, things could look different because there is support from all corners for pragmatic solutions.

George Bettas is a founder and past President of the Mule Deer Foundation, served as chair of the board for the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and recently retired as executive director of the Boone and Crockett Club. He serves on the leadership council of the Montana Citizen’s Elk Management Coalition.

