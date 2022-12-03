The end of the year has a way of lending itself to reflection. As daylight wanes, snow blankets the valley, and rivers freeze over, my post-work paddles and stream-side saunters of summer are replaced by fireside tea, my Flamenco guitar, and a tendency to take stock of what I have done in the past year as a husband, father, and conservationist.
Like many Montanans, it doesn’t take long for my reflections to turn toward the land. I can see five mountain ranges from my neighborhood, and on a clear day, it’s possible to trace the rivers and creeks flowing from all directions before connecting in a place the Apsaalooke/Crow have referred to for centuries as Aashalaxxua — “where rivers mix.” The spot is the confluence of the Gallatin, Madison, and Jefferson Rivers; it is a visible representation of the interconnectedness of our world.
The power of this place has led me to pursue river conservation alongside fellow conservationists, sportsmen, business owners, landowners, Tribal leaders, and local elected officials in a twelve-year-old coalition called Montanans for Healthy Rivers (healthyriversmt.org). Our goal is to achieve comprehensive, community-driven, made-in-Montana protections for our rivers that serve our economy, our environment, and our quality of life for generations to come. That vision is embodied by the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act (MHLA).
High on the list of things I am grateful for this year is Sen. Jon Tester’s commitment to the MHLA. As the bill’s lead sponsor, he has shown his dedication to protecting southern Montana’s most iconic streams. When passed, the MHLA will designate 20 streams as Wild and Scenic Rivers, covering 385 river miles mostly on federal public lands. It includes fishing meccas like the Smith, Madison, Yellowstone, and Gallatin rivers, as well as remote backcountry streams like the Boulder, Stillwater, and Slough Creek.
The MHLA is deeply vetted and broadly supported. It has received endorsements from 3,300 individual Montanans and over 1,300 businesses as well as support from chambers of commerce in Big Sky, Gardiner, and Red Lodge, and trade groups representing thousands of professionals, such as Montana Outfitters and Guides Association, Fishing Outfitters Association of Montana, Business for Montana Outdoors, the Rural Agricultural Council of America, and the Carbon County Commission. Recently, the MHLA has also picked up renewed unanimous endorsement from all eleven Tribes of the Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council, and new support from the Gallatin and Park County Commissions.
With all this momentum, statewide polling that shows 79% of Montanans support passing the MHLA, and a Montana senator on the Energy and Natural Resources committee, one might assume the bill would cruise through Congress. Unfortunately, in the only hearing the MHLA received in this congressional session, Sen. Daines chose to ignore the extensive support from hard-working Montanans who make a living on and along our rivers, and instead invoked the opposition of a handful of groups that are not affected by the legislation and, alarmingly, NorthWestern Energy. This South Dakota based utility company — responsible for seriously harming a fishery on the upper Madison River twice in the last fifteen years — is now actively opposing Wild and Scenic protections. If NorthWestern Energy did not plan to substantially diminish the values of the Madison River in the future they would have no reason to oppose designation. If you think it’s strange for Sen. Daines to side with NorthWestern Energy, you aren’t alone. The Montana Headwaters Legacy Act it seems, is suddenly more important than ever.
But Sen. Daines is an outdoorsman, and surely he must know what it’s like to feel reverence for our rivers. So, in the spirit of gratitude this holiday season, I ask Sen. Daines to honor the thousands of Montanans who know our iconic streams deserve protection. When the 118th Congress begins next year, please set partisanship aside by joining Sen. Tester and passing the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act.
