The end of the year has a way of lending itself to reflection. As daylight wanes, snow blankets the valley, and rivers freeze over, my post-work paddles and stream-side saunters of summer are replaced by fireside tea, my Flamenco guitar, and a tendency to take stock of what I have done in the past year as a husband, father, and conservationist.

Like many Montanans, it doesn’t take long for my reflections to turn toward the land. I can see five mountain ranges from my neighborhood, and on a clear day, it’s possible to trace the rivers and creeks flowing from all directions before connecting in a place the Apsaalooke/Crow have referred to for centuries as Aashalaxxua — “where rivers mix.” The spot is the confluence of the Gallatin, Madison, and Jefferson Rivers; it is a visible representation of the interconnectedness of our world.

The power of this place has led me to pursue river conservation alongside fellow conservationists, sportsmen, business owners, landowners, Tribal leaders, and local elected officials in a twelve-year-old coalition called Montanans for Healthy Rivers (healthyriversmt.org). Our goal is to achieve comprehensive, community-driven, made-in-Montana protections for our rivers that serve our economy, our environment, and our quality of life for generations to come. That vision is embodied by the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act (MHLA).

Charles Wolf Drimal is deputy director of conservation for the Greater Yellowstone Coalition. He lives in Bozeman.

