Wild Livelihoods (www.wildlivelihoods.com) is a coalition of nearly 200 tourism businesses based in the Gardiner Basin and Paradise Valley of Montana. The strength and success of our industry is based on conservation of the wildlands, waters, and wildlife within and adjacent to Yellowstone National Park. Addressing the nexus of economic prosperity and environmental stewardship is our genesis. We do our part by connecting consumers with our business members who have shared values around open spaces, clean water and air, and sustainable, biodiverse wildlife populations.
The Yellowstone River flows through the heart of our landscape, and for many, it serves as the centerpiece that links a thriving tourism economy with healthy fish and wildlife populations. It is also a geophysical reminder that healthy rivers connect us all together. That is why as a coalition, we believe unequivocally that the upper Yellowstone River and its tributaries like Bear Creek, Hellroaring Creek, and Slough Creek, are deserving of Wild and Scenic River protections as proposed in the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act.
Our coalition is made up of lodge owners, outfitters and guides, photographers, film makers, writers, artists, retailers, restaurant proprietors, and ranchers. Montana’s rivers are our common workspace and the source of inspiration that attracts our clients, generates repeat customers, and waters our cattle. Directly and indirectly, our rivers and creeks provide a living for hundreds of business owners and employees in the region. We are a proud contributor to the state’s 7.1-billion-dollar outdoor recreation industry, which represents 4.3% of the Montana’s Gross Domestic Product and ranks number one in the country for how much outdoor recreation contributes to a state’s economy. Tourism injects $500 million annually into Park County alone.