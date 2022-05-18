A Montana Department of Environmental Quality (MT DEQ) Engineer recently testified before a federal jury during a Clean Water Act lawsuit that the Big Sky Water and Sewer District (BSWS) should “certainly” repair leaky liners of their treated sewage lagoons. The manager of BSWS then told the jury the BSWS District will not fix the leaking holding ponds because it is not their priority. The Montana DEQ must protect the water quality of the Gallatin River.
The DEQ’s website states, “Montana communities and businesses thrive when environmental protections are implemented effectively in a consistent and transparent way.” The MT DEQ Engineer testified under oath to the question: “If there are tears and rips in the liner, should those be repaired 20 years out?” His response: “They certainly should be, yes.” Gallatin Wildlife Association, Montana Rivers, and Cottonwood Environmental Law Center proved the sewage effluent ponds are leaking by placing dye in the ponds. The BSWS District found a pipe below the holding ponds directly discharging the dye into the West Fork of the Gallatin River 26.5 hours later. DEQ is sending polluters the wrong message by not requiring BSWS to fix the leaking holding ponds.
The 29-year DEQ Engineer told the jury when treated sewage reaches surface water, it causes algae blooms. The West Fork of the Gallatin River is within a few feet of the ponds, and then flows into the mainstem of the Gallatin River. It has been turning green every summer in the last 4-years. The algae hurts tourism and local business, not to mention Montanans that have stopped fishing and boating the Gallatin. DEQ must address the issue to protect business, tourism, and the aquatic life of the river.
The Big Sky Sewer District should be applauded for building a new $50 million sewer plant. But that does not change the fact that its existing holding ponds are leaking. The public should not be expected to turn a blind eye for years while a new plant is built. The MT DEQ must require the BSWS District to fix the leaking holding ponds now.
The Department of Health and Human Services is the predecessor of the Montana DEQ. The agency put a moratorium on housing construction in Big Sky when the holding ponds were discharging treated sewage in the 1990s. The Montana DEQ recently said the leaking holding pond liners should be repaired. The BSWS is not going to do anything unless the DEQ holds it accountable. DEQ must stand up for clean water, and again put a moratorium on construction until the liners of the treated sewage lagoons are repaired.