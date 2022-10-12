From the national level down to our local community, Democrats are insistent on taking even more of your hard-earned money.
As if high taxes and trillions in federal debt weren’t enough, President Biden and congressional Democrats piled on trillions more in reckless spending, creating inflation that has made it even harder for working Montanans and those living on fixed incomes to make ends meet. We all know how bad things are in Washington, D.C., and it would be one thing if Democrats’ tax and spend addiction was isolated there, but it’s not.
Montana Democrats fought tooth and nail last legislative session against state tax cuts passed by Republicans. Democrats claimed even small reductions in taxes to help Montanans afford to live would cause irreparable damage to our state government.
How wrong they were. Even after passing those tax cuts, Montana now has a record budget surplus, in the neighborhood of $1.5 billion extra tax dollars beyond what’s needed to fund state government and have full emergency funds like the wildfire fund. And now, after voting against cutting taxes, Montana Democrats want to keep that excess money instead of returning it to taxpayers. They’ve proposed a whole series of new government programs that, if passed, would require big tax increases down the road to keep them afloat.
Conservatives in the Legislature recently attempted to call a special session to return that excess money back to taxpayers as quickly as possible. It’s notable that every single Democrat voted against it. Some, like Bozeman Sen. Pat Flowers, have so little regard for taxpayers that they didn’t even bother to return their ballot and cast a vote on the record, defaulting to “no” by lack of response. Think about that: the government has taken around $1.5 billion more from taxpayers than it needs, with much of that money coming from the Gallatin Valley, and Sen. Flowers can’t even be bothered to cast a vote.
And yet the proposals for reckless taxing, spending, and holding onto money don’t stop there. The city of Bozeman is trying yet again to create a whole new tax, a local sales tax. Democratic legislators have supported Bozeman in that effort for years.
Inflation. Massive debt. More government programs. No tax cuts. Higher taxes. Keeping excess tax money. Trying to create new taxes. Are you seeing the clear pattern here? Any time they’re entrusted with power, Democrats will tax and spend Montanans into oblivion. Republicans on the other hand pass more conservative budgets, cut taxes, and fight to return excess money back to the people to whom it belongs.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.