From the national level down to our local community, Democrats are insistent on taking even more of your hard-earned money.

As if high taxes and trillions in federal debt weren’t enough, President Biden and congressional Democrats piled on trillions more in reckless spending, creating inflation that has made it even harder for working Montanans and those living on fixed incomes to make ends meet. We all know how bad things are in Washington, D.C., and it would be one thing if Democrats’ tax and spend addiction was isolated there, but it’s not.

Montana Democrats fought tooth and nail last legislative session against state tax cuts passed by Republicans. Democrats claimed even small reductions in taxes to help Montanans afford to live would cause irreparable damage to our state government.

Rep. Caleb Hinkle is from Belgrade. Rep. Jennifer Carlson is from Manhattan. Both are Republicans in the Montana House of Representatives.

