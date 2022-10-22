Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Mountain Mamas started in Montana in 2013, and over two years ago branched out to Colorado. In both states we have thousands of moms united by a simple premise: we are rooted in the western lifestyle of raising our families outside. Therefore, we work to raise our collective voices to keep our rivers pristine, our air clean, and our shared public lands open and wild for generations to come.

While our efforts are straightforward and nonpartisan, we’ve watched for years as dysfunction in Congress has held hostage commonsense solutions such as the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act. Our mamas in Colorado have also watched in dismay as the Colorado Outdoor Recreation & Economy (CORE) Act, a homegrown bill created after decades of local advocacy work, withered on the vine once it got to Washington, D.C.

Protection of Camp Hale, which was used to train soldiers during World War II, was included in the CORE Act. The terrain of Camp Hale allowed American soldiers to learn ski-mountaineering to prepare for winter warfare. Instead of allowing partisan games in Congress to once again gum up locally supported public lands protections, President Biden used a tool deployed by presidents of both parties to get the job done: the Antiquities Act.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Becky Edwards is the executive director of the Mountain Mamas and lives in Bozeman with her husband and three daughters.

Tags

Recommended for you