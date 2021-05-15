Flying over Bozeman on a clear day, one can see towering mountain ranges, meandering rivers, clusters of homes, a patchwork of farms, and perhaps even a herd of elk. What cannot be seen are the boundaries between towns or the borders between state, federal, and private lands.
Just like wildfires don’t recognize the boundary lines we draw on maps, neither do wildlife or rivers, or an ecological process like pollination. Ecosystems transcend political and geographic boundaries, and so must our efforts to conserve them. This is especially true in Montana, which is home to some of the largest intact wild places and most iconic free-roaming wildlife in the country.
But wildlife and wild places are in peril. Biodiversity loss is accelerating, endangering ecosystems as well as human health, livelihoods, and economies. Every 30 seconds, our country loses a patch of nature the size of a football field.
In response, the Biden administration has announced ambitious goals to combat species loss and climate change through an inclusive, community-based approach. What’s understated in this new federal response is the importance of addressing these issues comprehensively across landscapes and seascapes. Landscapes are the spatial unit of effective conservation where people, places, and species interact. As such, landscape-scale conservation brings together all those who live, work, and recreate within an ecologically defined area.
Montana has several collaborative landscape conservation partnerships that can guide and inspire this new national, inclusive conservation effort. For example, the Roundtable on the Crown of the Continent — the landscape surrounding Waterton Lakes and Glacier National Parks —effectively addresses changing land use and climate patterns across the US-Canada border. The Roundtable brings together Tribes, First Nations, landowners, business leaders, local officials, conservationists, and scholars to share unique ideas and perspectives while pooling data and resources.
The High Divide Collaborative and the Blackfoot Challenge are additional examples of conservation partnerships in our region that have improved the quality of fish and wildlife habitat, restored the health of rangelands and watersheds, and enhanced local livelihoods. These partnerships bridge ideological and geographic divides, uniting people to achieve ambitious conservation outcomes that could not be accomplished independently.
While these efforts have connected people and habitats within landscapes, the ultimate goal is to link landscapes together into the ecological networks necessary to fully support biodiversity. Connectivity both within and between landscapes is essential to ensure that pronghorn can travel between their winter and summer ranges, trout can reach their spawning grounds, and sandhill cranes can complete their impressive migratory journeys, as they have for thousands of years.
For this reason, the Center for Large Landscape Conservation and the Alaska Conservation Foundation recently released a report providing a roadmap for weaving together a nationwide network of landscape conservation partnerships. The document, titled “Build Back a Better National Landscape Conservation Framework,” outlines recommendations from experts on advancing the Biden administration’s ambitious conservation goals.
The report argues that institutional support at the federal level—including dedicated staff, policy guidance, science capacity, and funding—is critical to advance the pace and scale of collaborative conservation across the country. The Department of Interior used to provide such support through the Landscape Conservation Cooperative (LCC) Network, but the Trump administration largely dismantled the program. The report therefore calls for revitalizing investments in landscape conservation and creating a more durable and inclusive national framework. Building on lessons learned from the LCCs, the Biden administration and Congress could establish a program that brings new voices to conservation, improves coordination between federal agencies, and enhances cooperation with states, Tribes, and stakeholders.
While Montana is a leader in landscape conservation, the work of regional partnerships would be bolstered by additional federal resources. It’s time to launch a new, improved national framework to coordinate community-led conservation efforts. Scale matters. We need to think big and connect networks across the country to safeguard thriving landscapes, communities, and wildlife populations like those we enjoy here in southwest Montana.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Anna Wearn is the conservation policy analyst for the nonprofit Center for Large Landscape Conservation in Bozeman.