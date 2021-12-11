Guest column: Modernizing how we manage our local national forest By Barb Cestero Guest columnist Dec 11, 2021 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Barb Cestero Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The year was 1987: The Bangles, Madonna and Bon Jovi topped the charts, movies like Dirty Dancing reigned at the box office, and if we wanted to get in touch with a friend on the go, we used a pager.Mountain bikes were in their infancy. Backcountry skiers wore leather boots and used skinny skis. Snowmobiles were cumbersome and underpowered.1987 was also the year that the Gallatin National Forest adopted its current forest plan — the comprehensive plan that determines how our local national forest, located right in our backyard, is managed. It’s been 34 years since this plan was developed, and so much has changed. With the development of cell phones and texting, we don’t rely on pagers to contact our friends and family anymore, and we shouldn’t let outdated forest plans dictate how we care for our public lands either. In the decades since the forest plan was adopted, our communities have built flourishing, outdoor-oriented lifestyles and economies around the Gallatin and Madison ranges. For years, we also debated about just how to modernize the plan without much agreement.But then, in the spirit of compromise, a diverse group representing mountain bikers, horseback riders, business owners, conservationists, hunters and more came together to finally reach an innovative agreement. We saw the ongoing revision of the Custer Gallatin National Forest’s management plan as an important opportunity to shape the future of our backyard national forest. We felt our voices would be stronger if we could forge some common ground, and the Gallatin Forest Partnership was born.Our recommendations to the Forest Service include proposing a 70,000 acre “Watershed Protection and Recreation Area” in Hyalite to maintain existing access for recreation, while protecting Bozeman’s clean drinking water. The proposal recommends creating two new wildlife and recreation management areas to balance existing recreation access with the needs of elk, grizzly bears, bighorn sheep and other wildlife. And, we’ve reached agreement to recommend 130,000 acres for future wilderness designation including 100,000 acres of recommended wilderness in the heart of the Hyalite-Porcupine-Buffalo Horn Wilderness Study Area, and 22,000 acres in the Cowboy Heaven and Taylor-Hilgard areas of the Madison Range. We’ve kept mountain bike, dirt bike and snowmobile access where it is allowed today, and identified some frontcountry places for new mountain bike opportunities. We’ve focused our wilderness recommendations on areas where trails are currently open to foot and horse use. This gives everyone some certainty that they can access their favorite trails in the way they want into the future.And now, we’re finally getting the new forest plan we need. As we anticipate the Forest Service’s release of the final Custer Gallatin National Forest Plan after the holidays, we’re on the verge of discovering just how much this hard-earned collaboration will pay off, and whether it will launch our care of our own public lands into the modern age.At the partnership, we understand how important protecting clean water, wildlife and recreation is. We understand that to build a better future, we need to learn from our past — not stay stuck in it for decades. As we look beyond the new forest plan, we will still have work to do to bring the partnership’s recommendations to life.We’ve identified two trails to build that will connect existing trails and improve access in the northeast corner of the Gallatin Range. And one day, we hope Congress will act, replacing the outdated Wilderness Study Area designation with permanent designations that will keep the Gallatin and Madison ranges as they are today for future generations to explore. You can join us in this work at gallatinpartners.org.Let’s create a forest plan that prioritizes innovation, compromise, and community, and protects the lands we love. For everyone. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Barb Cestero has been exploring the Gallatin and Madison Ranges since the mid-90s. She works for The Wilderness Society in Bozeman. 