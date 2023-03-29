Paved pathways
Gallatin Valley Land Trust

While most of the country grew up with four seasons — spring, summer, fall, and winter — Montanans know that there is a fifth season. This season is called “mud season” or “shoulder season,” when the ground becomes a sloppy, soupy mess. Nothing fills members of the Outside Kind Alliance with anxiety quite like mud season, when our beloved local trails are the most susceptible to costly damage.

Our community trails are designed with drainage and sustainability in mind to minimize impacts on natural areas. Using muddy trails disrupts drainage, causing erosion and water pooling. Trail users that step off or around the trail to avoid muddy areas trample wildflowers and vulnerable vegetation, while inadvertently spreading noxious weeds. Over time, new “social trails” form from repeatedly stepping off the trail. These unintentional routes can encroach on private property and displace wildlife.

Including staff time, Outside Kind Alliance members Gallatin Valley Land Trust and Southwest Montana Mountain Biking Association budget more than $50,000 a year for trail maintenance. Those funds are used to hire heavy machinery operators to retread and rehabilitate the trails, clear drains, and remove social trails. Every year, volunteers spend thousands of hours undoing mud season damage. These dollars and labor could be poured into creating new trails instead of repairing the old ones.

Matt Parsons is the Trails Director for the Gallatin Valley Land Trust. GVLT is proud to be a member of the Outside Kind Alliance.

