Health care policy is a perennially hot topic, and with good reason—it’s about the welfare of the people and how the nation takes care of its most vulnerable. When it comes to health care, few programs have been as transformative as Medicare Advantage, a public-private initiative that provides high-quality, low-cost health care for seniors and people with disabilities.

In health care, consumer choice is paramount. While original Medicare offers a one-size-fits-all model that might not be optimal for every senior, Medicare Advantage plans provide a range of options tailored to each individual’s health needs.

Many Medicare Advantage plans go beyond the basic coverage of traditional Medicare. They include comprehensive benefits such as prescription delivery and vision, dental, and hearing coverage. Some even cover wellness programs and virtual fitness classes. These benefits not only improve the quality of life for seniors but also lead to better, long-term health outcomes and cost savings.

Representative Donavon Hawk is from Butte, Montana and represents House District 76 in the Montana State Legislature. Rep. Hawk served on the House Human Services Committee during the 2023 Legislative Session.

