I’ve spent considerable time pondering the Montana Republican Party’s rebuke and excommunication of Marc Racicot. It’s clear to me and other conservatives who know Marc well that it’s the party’s leaders — not him — who have abandoned principle.

My family has called Montana home for six generations. I served in Republican Gov. Judy Martz’s cabinet and as chief of staff for Republican Attorney General Tim Fox. I’ve spent plenty of time living in the Helena political world, and I can’t recall anything quite as embarrassing for my home state as the recent actions of the state party’s executive committee.

Throughout his distinguished career, Marc Racicot has served the citizens of his state and country with fidelity, humility, and courage. He has done so at great cost to his family, as anyone in public service can attest.

Scott Darkenwald grew up in Billings and attended college in Bozeman. Aside from his time in public service, he spent his career in business. He currently lives in Whitefish.

