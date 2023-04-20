Mountain Mamas in D.C.
Members of Mountain Mamas from Montana and Colorado traveled to Washington, D.C., earlier this year. 

In early March, eight Mountain Mamas from Montana and Colorado took time off of work, arranged child care, packed their bags and traveled to Washington, D.C. to make their voices heard with our decision makers. The journey each mama traveled to arrive at our nation’s capitol was different, but each with our own experiences, perspective, and thoughts. The most important service we provide at Mountain Mamas is education, support, and inspiration to wield our voices for the betterment of our kids. As Melinda French Gates remarked, “A woman with a voice is by definition a strong woman. But the search to find that voice can be remarkably difficult.”

The most common response we receive as an organization from busy mamas when asked to testify at a hearing, write a letter to the editor, sign a petition, or meet with an elected official is, “I don’t know enough to do that, I’m not an expert.” After 20 years of working in conservation, whenever I would ask a man to make his voice heard for an issue dear to his heart, the most common response is, “What time should I be there?” Bless you, gents. Thank you for living in your power for generations. Mamas, it’s about time you realized yours, too.

Standing in the Capitol Statuary, our group of mamas from Bozeman, Highwood, and Kalispell immediately flocked to the Jeannette Rankin statue. Montana was the first state to elect a woman to federal office in 1917. Ms. Rankin — a devoted pacifist — took two controversial votes during her years representing the Big Sky state in Congress. Because women were not allowed to go to war, Ms. Rankin could not in good conscience vote to send thousands of American men to battle. This controversial stance threatened her safety and resolve, and resulted in President John F. Kennedy writing of Rankin, “Few members of Congress have ever stood more alone while being true to a higher honor and loyalty.”

Becky Edwards is the executive director of the Mountain Mamas, and lives in Bozeman with her husband and three daughters.

