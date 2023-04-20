In early March, eight Mountain Mamas from Montana and Colorado took time off of work, arranged child care, packed their bags and traveled to Washington, D.C. to make their voices heard with our decision makers. The journey each mama traveled to arrive at our nation’s capitol was different, but each with our own experiences, perspective, and thoughts. The most important service we provide at Mountain Mamas is education, support, and inspiration to wield our voices for the betterment of our kids. As Melinda French Gates remarked, “A woman with a voice is by definition a strong woman. But the search to find that voice can be remarkably difficult.”
The most common response we receive as an organization from busy mamas when asked to testify at a hearing, write a letter to the editor, sign a petition, or meet with an elected official is, “I don’t know enough to do that, I’m not an expert.” After 20 years of working in conservation, whenever I would ask a man to make his voice heard for an issue dear to his heart, the most common response is, “What time should I be there?” Bless you, gents. Thank you for living in your power for generations. Mamas, it’s about time you realized yours, too.
Standing in the Capitol Statuary, our group of mamas from Bozeman, Highwood, and Kalispell immediately flocked to the Jeannette Rankin statue. Montana was the first state to elect a woman to federal office in 1917. Ms. Rankin — a devoted pacifist — took two controversial votes during her years representing the Big Sky state in Congress. Because women were not allowed to go to war, Ms. Rankin could not in good conscience vote to send thousands of American men to battle. This controversial stance threatened her safety and resolve, and resulted in President John F. Kennedy writing of Rankin, “Few members of Congress have ever stood more alone while being true to a higher honor and loyalty.”
I have no doubt the brave mamas who left their families to travel to Washington and made their voices heard to our decision makers were harnessing the power Ms. Rankin modeled in 1917. As Sarah from Highwood remarked while gazing at the Lincoln Memorial one evening, “This experience has changed my life.”
We thank Sen. Tester, Sen. Daines, Rep. Zinke, and Rep. Rosendale and their staff for making time to meet with us on issues important to Montana families. At the top of our list were: passage of the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act, bold climate action, celebration of new national monument designations across the nation, equitable implementation of the Land and Water Conservation Fund through our Mamas Rural program, and increased conservation financing to support overworked agencies and support crowded public lands and campgrounds. Our delegation members took notes. They listened. Their staff followed up. Mountain Mamas voices were heard, and we will keep talking.
The two most powerful and inspiring meetings in Washington were not with Montana or Colorado’s Congressional delegations. They were with two Montana women, appointed to some of the biggest jobs in the Department of the Interior. Tracy Stone-Manning is director of the Bureau of Land Management, and oversees one-tenth of America’s land base. Martha Williams, director of the US Fish and Wildlife Service, is the third woman ever confirmed to lead the USFWS. Both women have faced continual attacks on their backgrounds and immense experience, attacks men would surely never weather. Both women continue to lead with commonsense vision and calm confidence, working diligently on behalf of our public lands and wild critters for the next generation.
Director Stone-Manning and Director Williams gave all of us hope that women will indeed take up half of Congress, the Supreme Court, and all appointed positions of leadership. It all starts with simply making our voice heard.
