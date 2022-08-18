Let the news come to you

The Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission is calling for comment on four maps of proposed legislative districts that would determine how we elect representatives and senators to the Montana Legislature starting in 2024. Now is the time to understand how redistricting affects governance in Montana and make your voice heard.

The Encyclopedia Britannica defines gerrymandering as “the practice of drawing the boundaries of electoral districts in a way that gives one political party an unfair advantage over its rivals.” While gerrymandering was named for convoluted boundary lines, the shape of districts is not the issue. The question for partisan gerrymandering is whether the share of districts that favor each party is proportional to the share of state voters that favor each party. If one party has a larger proportional share of districts than it is due, that is partisan gerrymandering.

Voter data adopted unanimously by Montana’s Commission indicate that on average, 57% of Montana’s voters vote Republican and 43% vote Democrat. To meet the commission’s goal of drawing a map that “does not unduly favor one political party,” proposed maps would have 57 house districts that favor Republicans, and 43 house districts that favor Democrats. Two of the proposed maps have exactly this split, maps HDP2 and HDP3, while also meeting all of the mandatory criteria required by law.

Nancy Leifer is president of the League of Women Voters of Montana. Rosanne Nash is president of the League of Women Voters of the Bozeman Area.

