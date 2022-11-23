Let the news come to you

The need to act in favor of wildlife has never been greater. Wildlife habitat is dwindling, suffering from fragmentation. Disease is on the rise among certain species, while others face increased hunting pressure and all face the formidable challenge of climate change. All of this places untold responsibility on those trying to counter the 6th mass extinction. The World Wildlife Fund explicitly pronounces the obvious on their website.

“Unlike previous extinction events caused by natural phenomena, the sixth mass extinction is driven by human activity, primarily (though not limited to) the unsustainable use of land, water and energy use, and climate change.”

Since mankind is driving this mass extinction, it only seems right we help to remedy the situation. One of the larger impacts the human race has placed upon wildlife is denying species their right to roam upon the landscape, hampering their ability to connect with populations of their own species. This denies species the right to search for alternative food sources, escape from predators, fulfill their migratory instincts, and search landscapes for cooler climes, etc. But perhaps the largest conflict is denying them the right to maintain their own genetic diversity.

Clinton Nagel is the president of the Gallatin Wildlife Association.