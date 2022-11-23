The need to act in favor of wildlife has never been greater. Wildlife habitat is dwindling, suffering from fragmentation. Disease is on the rise among certain species, while others face increased hunting pressure and all face the formidable challenge of climate change. All of this places untold responsibility on those trying to counter the 6th mass extinction. The World Wildlife Fund explicitly pronounces the obvious on their website.
“Unlike previous extinction events caused by natural phenomena, the sixth mass extinction is driven by human activity, primarily (though not limited to) the unsustainable use of land, water and energy use, and climate change.”
Since mankind is driving this mass extinction, it only seems right we help to remedy the situation. One of the larger impacts the human race has placed upon wildlife is denying species their right to roam upon the landscape, hampering their ability to connect with populations of their own species. This denies species the right to search for alternative food sources, escape from predators, fulfill their migratory instincts, and search landscapes for cooler climes, etc. But perhaps the largest conflict is denying them the right to maintain their own genetic diversity.
There are many reasons how and why wildlife habitat is fragmented. The most obvious example are highways, roads and transportation infrastructure. Within our own county there are potential wildlife corridors broken or interrupted by such infrastructure. The obvious example is I-90 east of Bozeman. Science has shown the importance of connecting the Gallatin Range through the Bridger Range northward to the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem (NCDE). This has been the mission of many environmental groups — to connect the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem to the NCDE.
Another critical wildlife corridor landscape is the Gallatin/Madison Range complex. The basic inability for wildlife to move throughout Gallatin Canyon without molestation from motor vehicles is affecting the ecosystem’s biological integrity. Just recently we heard the horrible story of four elk being killed in the Gallatin Gateway area over a past Saturday morning. These are accidents and stories that perhaps didn’t need to happen. There are alternatives to events like these. According to the PEW Research Center in a May 10, 2021, article by Matt Skroch and Tom St. Hilaire, it is estimated that 1 million to 2 million crashes occur between motor vehicles and large animals in the U.S. every year. These accidents cause 200 human deaths, 26,000 injuries, and at least $8 billion dollars in damage and other costs.
We can do something about this. It has been done across many states in this country, in Canada, as well as many countries across the world. Montana seems to be slow in adopting this methodology. According to a Jan. 4, 2022 article by Amanda Eggert of the Montana Free Press, she quotes this statement from MDT Environmental Services Bureau Chief Tom Martin:
“Montana roads currently contain 122 wildlife accommodations — measures designed to mitigate the impacts of roadways and traffic on wildlife…”
She goes on to say that “eighty-one of the state’s 122 wildlife accommodations are located on U.S. Hwy 93 …. from Eureka to Sula.” And about half of those are on the Flathead Reservation. To delineate even further, most of those 122 accommodations are either underpasses or fencing erected to deter wildlife on certain stretches of highway.
The Gallatin Wildlife Association (GWA) would like to encourage the public, especially those in the Gallatin County community, to support wildlife connectivity by applying methods of wildlife overpasses and underpasses where appropriate. There are federal funds available to do this. We just need the will of government agencies and the people to make it a reality. GWA is trying to do our part in this effort by informing the community of this need. Our past and future billboard signage along I-90 west of Belgrade is an example of that.
We urge the community to become involved and speak out in favor of wildlife crossings. Let our government leaders and officials know we want to protect our wildlife heritage, lives and property. Most of us know that sickening feeling when we kill an animal with our vehicle. Let’s mitigate that feeling. Montana needs to do better and it can, but we need to make our voices heard.
