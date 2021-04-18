Crosscut is a part of so many Bozemanites’ day-to-day routines. We are grateful to be your mountain recreation center, one that is welcoming to all ages, abilities, identities, and backgrounds. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, we were in the midst of hosting the NCAA Championships which abruptly ended as we pondered “now what?” with so many of you. The Crosscut team knew that we had a unique opportunity to be there for the community that has been there for us, day after day.
We couldn’t gather in classrooms or places of worship, offices or coffee shops — but we could kick and glide safely in the Bridger Mountains that continue to stand guard no matter the tragedy or uncertainty. We kept grooming for you, for us, for Bozeman. Students, families, and adults romped on our trails — seeking community and fresh mountain air — in a time of so much uncertainty.
Keeping the trails groomed and open was our way to safely serve the community, provide a venue for emotional and physical health, and navigate the early days of the pandemic, together. Thank you to the Bozeman community, and to our intrepid grooming team who worked tirelessly and selflessly to deliver a quality experience to all.
In July we suffered a tragedy within our community when we lost a young, vibrant athlete: Soren Hartnett. He is missed deeply yet his presence is firmly intact. Soren was strong in many ways and he prioritized hard work and kindness. Family, friends, teammates, coaches and community members who knew him talk about the ‘Spirit of Soren.’ May we all live in his legacy of showing goodwill to all and dedication to what we love.
In early September, we watched in horror as a quickly moving wildfire swept across the southern portion of the range and through the Gallatin Canyon, Kelly Canyon, and Jackson Creek. While we were relieved and fortunate to have our facilities spared — many others were not so lucky.
Our hearts ache for the families and businesses that suffered losses in the Bridger Foothills fire and for the firefighters who risked their lives. At the same time we are humbled by the generosity of our neighbors and friends. Our staff was overwhelmed with volunteers willing to help reduce wildfire fuels and protect our facility. While the Bozeman community continues to grow and change — we are reminded time after time that we still are that “big small town” at heart.
Like so many of you, we were uncertain of how to navigate “normal” operations amid a global pandemic. The 2020-2021 season brought many changes, including canceling events, requiring masks, social distancing, and asking for your patience and understanding as we troubleshoot and change course in unknown terrain.
With developing and changing COVID-19 guidance and regulations on the federal, state, and local level, we went into this season prepared for possible confusion, frustration, and anger from skiers and guests. Yet what we received was kindness, patience, and resiliency. As we closed out our season on April 4, we are grateful and hopeful for this continued trend toward normalcy.
On behalf of the Crosscut family, thank you Bozeman. It’s been a challenging year. You have made it an incredible season. And, an invitation: please keep us accountable to serving this community. Get in touch when you see us lead and if you see us stumble. We ask that you continue to offer kindness and goodwill to fellow trail users and community members. This summer, come visit Crosscut for a hike or bike ride. Respect the distance of others, but know that smiles and friendly hellos travel more than 6 feet.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Jen Beaston is the executive director of Crosscut Mountain Sports Center. Fay Johnston is Crosscut’s Nordic Center director.