The U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade and rescinding the right to an abortion shifted the responsibility to protect women’s reproductive health care to state legislatures.

The 2021 Montana Legislature voted to put legislative referendum LR-131 (the “Born Alive Infant Protection Act”) on the ballot for the 2022 general election. LR-131 would require medical providers to use all means available to prolong the life of a fetus removed alive from the womb, regardless of its chance of survival, or risk criminal penalties of up to $50,000 and up to 20 years in prison.

LR-131 is unnecessary. Montana law already recognizes the responsibility of medical providers to care for viable infants outside of the womb. In an environment where doctors and nurses are already quitting and retiring early because of intolerable conditions in the current health care model, LR-131 would only aggravate those conditions.

Nancy Leifer is the president of the League of Women Voters of Montana. Rosanne Nash is the president of the League of Women Voters of the Bozeman Area.

