Guest column: Love our national parks? It's time to better support their staff. By Emily Douce Guest columnist Aug 28, 2021

National park rangers are the beloved, public face and caretakers of 423 of our country's iconic and inspirational places. From the flat-capped greeter at Yellowstone's Gardiner gate to those that you might encounter at visitor centers, or along the road herding wildlife away from visitors, or those who check in to make sure you packed your water, sunscreen, and bear spray before heading onto popular trails, these employees play a pivotal role in protecting, preserving and sharing the wonders of our parks. From rangers to maintenance workers, scientists to teachers to Junior Ranger leaders to greeters to historians and often while wearing multiple professional hats beyond their literal ones, park service employees are committed to protecting our heritage. For so many who work in America’s national parks, it is more than a job—it is a calling.Yet for years, Congress has not adequately linked the deep appreciation and respect that we have for rangers with adequate funding that supports our parks to fully hire the number of individuals needed to care for these places. The burden then falls to park rangers, who continue to take on more roles and responsibilities. While the cliché saying is, rangers get paid in sunsets and rainbows, they deserve much more. And when our members of Congress return to Washington next month, they have an opportunity to take action that will lead to made-in-America jobs, to protect our country’s outdoor and cultural heritage.Like so many people-facing professions, the pandemic and peoples’ need to get outdoors, is leading to record-setting numbers in our parks. And yet, the National Park Service has for too long operated on a shoestring budget while dealing with decreases in staffing and record visitation, leaving too few park rangers to serve visitors and protect the places to which they dedicate their careers.Our national parks are public lands that technically belong to all of us as taxpayers and much more intrinsically, feed who we collectively are as a country. Park rangers and employees are our country’s storytellers and caretakers of our heritage. Continuously shortchanging our parks only means they will continue to struggle at a time when they are more popular than ever. National parks, visitors and the people who dedicate their careers to protecting some of our most treasured places deserve better. Fortunately, Congress has an opportunity to continue the strides that it made with last year’s passage of the Great American Outdoors Act, which addressed crumbling roads, bridges and other infrastructure needs at parks and public lands across the country. Yet, that law is not going to solve all the Park Service’s needs, particularly when it comes to human capacity. Congress must continue to support funding both the roads, bridges, and buildings within our parks as well as the people who turn the lights on and welcome us to these places.When the Senate returns to Washington in September, they will propose a funding package that includes a focus on National Park Service operations. The administration has called for a $295 million investment, which will support made-in-America jobs as well as trickle-down benefits to surrounding communities. It would also allow the park service to better care for wildlife habitat and other natural resources and adapt parks to a changing climate.It is crucial that we continue to invest in both places as well as people, and we urge Montana's delegation and all of Congress to rise to the opportunity to better fund our national park rangers and staff.

Emily Douce is the Director of Operations and Park Funding for the National Parks Conservation Association. 