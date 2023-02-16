Brian Leland
In 2010 the Chicago-based National Association of Realtors spent over $600,000 to gather signatures and promote a Montana Constitutional Initiative to prohibit any voter approved real estate transfer tax. Backed by the Montana Association of Realtors it was billed as preventing a tax on top of property taxes. While it made for an easily digestible sound bite, as a local option it could have averted the skyrocketing property taxes now seen in certain areas of the state.

Between COVID-19 refugees and the show “Yellowstone” the tsunami of out-of-state people and money in Gallatin County has been staggering. In August of 2021 alone, Gallatin County had $221,880,423 in residential and commercial property sales. It’s worth noting Big Sky and the Yellowstone Club are in Madison County.

The new money has priced locals out of the housing market and increased property taxes. Bozeman opened a new high school in 2020 at a cost of $91 million and it is currently at 85% capacity. Bozeman just moved into a new public safety center and fire station at a cost of $43 million. Belgrade just put online a new $43 million sewer plant. The project initially launched in 2020 can only serve the town’s current boundaries. Every corner of Gallatin County has some growth-related infrastructure need, be it schools, roads, water, sewer, fire, or law enforcement. Flathead, Yellowstone, and Missoula Counties, among others, are seeing this same trend.

Brian Leland is an electrical contractor from Bozeman. He has previously been a Democratic candidate for Gallatin County Commission.

