It’s one thing to read news articles or a consultant’s report about affordable housing to get an idea of the current housing crisis. It’s quite another thing to stand in the driveway of a woman who looks older than her 63 years as she sweeps up pine needles and gestures towards her mid-size SUV and tells me that’s where she’d live if the rent in her mobile home park increased. Her teenage son and his friend would have to figure out something else.

It’s quite another thing to hear a woman cheerfully describe how much she and her husband enjoy where they live and then watch her expression change to a sober and distant gaze when asked what options they would have if their mobile home park was sold and they had to move.

And it’s still yet another thing to receive a text message on Christmas day from Tom, a man I spoke with six weeks earlier telling me that he is a single father with two sons. And that if his rent went up just $50, he would be forced to live in his camper. That is what was on Tom’s mind Christmas Day 2021. The housing crisis is so much more than data and strategies. It is peoples’ lives. People I recognize as valuable members of this community.

Connie Lange is an advocate for affordable housing and serves on the HRDC’s Housing and Homelessness Advisory Council.

