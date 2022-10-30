Let the news come to you

I was jogging on a high bench road this morning marveling at the glorious results of a slow three day rain and the dry land taking a deep drink. Then I heard the distinctive chorus of sandhill cranes. Maybe 50 were flying high overhead in circles, gathering the strays and preparing for their migration south. The beautiful refrain was so haunting it dropped me to my knees, as it would the toughest mortal on the planet. I remember that geese honking their way south on cold October nights had the same effect on my father — as he said, something about the celebration of the seasons and the melancholy of the transitory nature of life. For me it is the “Sandies” who pull at my heart — who arrive so punctually in March that you can set your clock by their first call, and who are just as predictable in announcing their end-of-summer exodus.

And then, of course, I started worrying about them. (Worrying is something one perfects in one’s 70s.) What kind of crane baby crop survived the extraordinary summer heat? Maybe the birds aren’t staging as normal at the edge of a waterway because the reservoir is dry. What are the new challenges they must overcome as they migrate south over an increasingly dry landscape?

This led me to return to a useless but interesting set of contemplative questions. This is an exercise where I ask myself what I am willing to forego in trade for some-or-other odd benefit. “What am I personally willing to give up to help preserve habitat for the Sandhills?”

Dorothy Bradley is a former eight term Montana legislator from Bozeman.

