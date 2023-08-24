Let the news come to you

Formerly known as Trapper’s Cabin Ranch, Lightning Creek sits 13 miles up the Taylor Fork drainage south of Big Sky bordering national forest land and the nearby wilderness of the Taylor Hilgard unit of the Lee Metcalf Wilderness. This 640-acre section provides critical habitat, is an important piece of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, and will remain permanently protected through a conservation easement with the Gallatin Valley Land Trust (GVLT).

Prior to the acquisition of the property by Crosscut Mountain Sports Center, the Martin Family stewarded this land for decades, and recognized the enduring significance of the area. For that reason, they placed a conservation easement on 610 acres of the property. This act of preservation safeguards the land’s remarkable heritage for generations to come.

When seeking to sell the property, the Martin family reached out to Crosscut to place the property with an organization that held the same vision and values. With overwhelming support, Crosscut was able to acquire the property in 2021 and in collaboration with the local community, went to work on a strategic plan, improvements, and pilot programs to model the future use of this incredible place.

Ryan Krueger works alongside the talented team at Crosscut helping to provide year-round recreation and outdoor education opportunities for everyone.

