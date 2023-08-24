Formerly known as Trapper’s Cabin Ranch, Lightning Creek sits 13 miles up the Taylor Fork drainage south of Big Sky bordering national forest land and the nearby wilderness of the Taylor Hilgard unit of the Lee Metcalf Wilderness. This 640-acre section provides critical habitat, is an important piece of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, and will remain permanently protected through a conservation easement with the Gallatin Valley Land Trust (GVLT).
Prior to the acquisition of the property by Crosscut Mountain Sports Center, the Martin Family stewarded this land for decades, and recognized the enduring significance of the area. For that reason, they placed a conservation easement on 610 acres of the property. This act of preservation safeguards the land’s remarkable heritage for generations to come.
When seeking to sell the property, the Martin family reached out to Crosscut to place the property with an organization that held the same vision and values. With overwhelming support, Crosscut was able to acquire the property in 2021 and in collaboration with the local community, went to work on a strategic plan, improvements, and pilot programs to model the future use of this incredible place.
Lightning Creek is a sanctuary for diverse species and a refuge for nature enthusiasts. Surrounded by National Forest and Wilderness areas, this unique property remains a stronghold of tranquility amid the bustling modern world. The property’s allure lies in its remote accessibility, offering public hiking access through a trail easement that leads to timeless meadows, wild streams, and breathtaking high alpine settings.
Beyond its intrinsic beauty, Lightning Creek serves as a vital corridor for predator and ungulate species in the western Rockies. It’s a migratory highway for elk and other significant fauna and a living ecosystem. It is also a vital habitat for various species, including the cherished westslope cutthroat trout, elk, and grizzly bears. As we witness increased human activity, development, and the effects of climate change, safeguarding sites like Lightning Creek has never been more imperative.
Since acquiring the property, Crosscut went on a listening tour and invited organizations and businesses to Lightning Creek in order to involve the community and seek local input, created a strategic plan for the future, ran pilot programs with area nonprofits, and made improvements to sustain future use.
In the summer of 2022, Crosscut piloted two partner programs at Lightning Creek with Headwaters Academy in partnership with Montana Wilderness School and with The Traveling School. The ability to introduce kids from all stripes to the remote wildness of Lightning Creek is dear to our mission of connecting people with nature. In summer 2023, Crosscut embarked on its first full summer of programs, aiming to introduce people of all ages and abilities to learn in and experience this place by offering connection for communities, undistracted experiences, and personal growth.
Camp Lightning Creek was created for families that traditionally haven’t had much opportunity to participate in outdoor recreation. The goal is to remove barriers of inclusion in the outdoors by offering the program at no cost, curated towards an experience where participants feel welcomed, and supported. Camp Lightning Creek supports kids in building self-confidence and a sense of belonging.
Through the Lightning Creek Field Series, participants can learn from experts in their respective fields as they explore the region’s wildflowers, trails, and geology. Participants ride through beautiful forests, meadows, and mountain vistas, and participate in storytelling, human history, and reading the landscape through Lightning Creek’s unique geology across each of these unique offerings.
Beyond these programs, Crosscut welcomes like-minded nonprofit organizations to consider the Lightning Creek facilities to serve the community with their programs. Individuals who are interested in joining programs or organizations that seek to use our facilities for retreats or getaways are encouraged to reach out to discuss their upcoming needs. Visit our website at lightningcreek.org to learn more.
