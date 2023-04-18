Let the news come to you

As leaders of Bozeman schools, we face a tough decision. Due to a series of events — some expected, others not — we will need to trim $4.1 million from our school coffers in a few years to avoid a steep financial crisis.

We have developed a plan to do so. It keeps cuts as far from kids as possible — raising building rental fees, for instance, and cutting central administration staff.

But we need your help.

Greg Neil, Tanya Reinhardt, Lei-Anna Bertelsen, Kevin Black, Lauren Dee, Douglas Fischer, Gary Lusin and Sandy Wilson all sit on the Bozeman School Board.

