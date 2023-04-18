As leaders of Bozeman schools, we face a tough decision. Due to a series of events — some expected, others not — we will need to trim $4.1 million from our school coffers in a few years to avoid a steep financial crisis.
We have developed a plan to do so. It keeps cuts as far from kids as possible — raising building rental fees, for instance, and cutting central administration staff.
But we need your help.
Your school district budget is 87% people: Teachers, custodians, lunchroom workers, counselors. We cannot cut $4.1 million without affecting them. To soften that blow, we are asking you to approve a tax increase of roughly $50 a year for the average Bozeman home.
State law on school financing is complex, to put it charitably. To comply we had to put three separate questions on this year’s school ballot.
We urge you to vote “yes” on all three.
If all three pass, we need only cut 20 teacher positions in the next two years — something we can do largely with normal attrition and retirement.
If any one fails, we face the difficult choice of cutting 33 teachers or more.
We do not make this decision lightly. We recognize this is a hefty increase, particularly for those on a fixed income.
But our schools — and a quality public education — are critical for a strong quality of life for Bozeman families. As residents of Bozeman, you have historically supported our efforts to invest in and build our schools.
The Bozeman Chamber of Commerce and the Chronicle editorial board agree this plan is a wise investment in our community’s future. Please join us in voting “yes” on the three levy questions in the May 2 schools election.
