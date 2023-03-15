Let the news come to you

It’s not that the Constitution does not contemplate dynamic tension precipitated by differences of view. It is that it also, simultaneously, calls for self-restraint, sincere consideration of contrary views, a willingness to compromise, a mutual promise to serve the common good, opposition without oppression, rivalry without vilification, and disagreement without contempt. These are the values infused into every line and verse of the Constitution. They are an inseparable component of the Rule of Law, which the Republican Platform specifically claims to embrace.

Repudiation of these constitutional virtues will inevitably weaken the adhesive that holds us together, inexorably lead to civil disorder and threaten the dissolution of our union. You need only look to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection to see how that movie ends.

These values compose the foundation stones upon which the republic rests. Without their guiding light, freedom cannot long endure. Arrogantly comfortable with your Republican “super majority,” you do not appear to even remotely comprehend the risk of your frontal assault on the Constitution, nor to remember that as the world turns, we will all eventually end up reaping what you now sow.

Marc Racicot was the 21st governor of Montana.

