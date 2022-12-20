Let the news come to you

Your recently elected state representatives and senators are busy writing a new set of laws for you, our voters. December is a critical time to draft new bills and workshop policy, as we have less than two months between Election Day and Jan. 2, the start of the 2023 Legislature. This is the time to turn the concerns and ideas we heard on voters’ porches into bills that meet the needs of our communities.

What bills has your legislator requested and what work are they preparing to do on your behalf? Are they following up on their campaign promises to create more housing, safer neighborhoods, better schools, and stable jobs? Or, instead, are they amplifying inflammatory social issues, taking aim at Montanans’ right to privacy, reducing crucial services, or weakening Montana’s Constitution?

All of your representative’s draft bills are visible on the Montana legislative website at www.laws.leg.mt.gov. Some legislators are writing laws that will take care of Montana families — bills that cap health insurance costs, remove barriers for child care providers, incentivize workforce housing, or expand rural mental health care. However, in the wake of the pandemic and on the cusp of a possible recession, other legislators are prioritizing distracting policies that do nothing to make our state stronger.

Rep. Alice Buckley is a Democrat from Bozeman. She represents House District 63.

