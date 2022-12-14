Let the news come to you

As elected officials, we are responsible for delivering for all our constituents, whether from blue or red districts. Today, Montanans in every county face real challenges, including increased cost of living and being priced out of the communities they’ve called home.

In the past year, Democrats knocked on 270,000 doors. We heard about skyrocketing rent costs causing the loss of once-stable housing, moving in with relatives, or even living out of a car. People told us of having to use a food bank for the first time to feed their families. We know this is true because food banks across the state are seeing record numbers of people needing help. We also heard from countless businesses that they cannot find enough workers because of a lack of available child care.

We are fortunate that this is a time when we actually have the funds to improve our situation. With the blessing of a $2 billion surplus, Montana Democrats propose putting taxpayer money to work for working Montanans. We want to make meaningful investments in housing people can afford, child care, mental health care, and property tax relief.

Sen. Pat Flowers of Bozeman is the leader of the Montana Senate Democrats. Rep. Kim Abbott of Helena is the Leader of the Montana House Democrats.

