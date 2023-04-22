Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

This winter, unusually heavy snows pushed bison out of Yellowstone National Park, and the combined efforts of tribal subsistence hunters and state-regulated sport hunters killed them in large numbers. There is little doubt that artificially concentrating the hunters in a thin strip of public land near the park boundary — intended to make sure no bison can break through to traditional winter ranges farther down the valley — creates a gruesome spectacle.

This de facto firing squad is the result of state of Montana policies, and its Department of Livestock in particular, which seek to bottle up wild bison herds inside the National Park and prevent them from roaming freely to seek out suitable habitats outside the park, as almost every other species of wildlife are free to do.

While some critics have sniped at the tribes for exercising their treaty rights to hunt in their usual and accustomed places, these are rights that Indigenous peoples have always held and exercised from time immemorial. Before the acquisition of the horse, Indigenous peoples on foot used the Madison Buffalo Jump to herd bison over a cliff. Subsistence hunting is about securing food, not fair chase or any other modern aesthetic. Modern slaughterhouses are no prettier to look at than this bison hunt, yet supply the meat sold in grocery stores and restaurants. Subsistence hunting rights were never surrendered through treaties under which the tribes ceded (or were swindled out of) their homelands to create the political jurisdictions of Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Erik Molvar is a wildlife biologist and Executive Director of Western Watersheds Project, a nonprofit environmental organization dedicated to protecting and restoring wildlife and watersheds throughout the American West.

Tags

Recommended for you