The United Nations designated Jan. 27 — the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp 77 years ago — as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C. has popularized the slogan “never again” to remind us that we must always be vigilant because history can repeat itself, or at least rhyme.
As in past observances, we remember the murders of some 11 million people, including six million Jews — about two thirds of Europe’s Jews. Among the many lessons of the Holocaust is how easy it is to scapegoat others, especially in times of acute distress. Following the First World War, Germans were under enormous economic and social stresses, feeling alienated from the nation they had known. The Nazi party blamed the people’s alienation and distress on immigrants, intellectuals, the press, other countries, gay people, and Jews, all while hailing the greatness of the Aryan race and promising to restore Germany to its former greatness.
That the Nazis used this scapegoat narrative to gain power is less remarkable than the fact that large majorities of Germans colluded with that narrative, some actively and some by acquiescence through silence. Those who rejected unbridled fealty to the Nazi party and its narrative were often rooted out and stigmatized. In some cases, they ended up in camps.
Among the many tactics Nazis used to succeed in their scapegoating was to delegitimize Germany’s democratic institutions. The Nazi party brought over to their cause many churches, the courts, and some media. Those in the press that didn’t support them were labeled the Lugenpresse (“press of lies”). And most salient was their use of the große Lüge (“big lie”), a term coined by Hitler himself to describe the use of a lie so colossal that no one would believe that someone “could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously.” Nazi Minister of Propaganda Joseph Goebbels famously said, “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.”
These are but a few of the lessons from the Holocaust that we are called on to remember each Jan. 27. It’s particularly poignant this year, a time when many Americans are understandably feeling anxious about the economy and COVID, and feeling alienated as a result of rapid and dramatic changes in technology, social media, globalization, and culture.
To be clear, we are not living in a repeat of 1930s Germany — not even close. But we observe Holocaust Memorial Day every year so that we might remember the lessons from that time. We’re asked to be alert to the scapegoating of the “other,” especially with increased attacks on the rights of many marginalized groups. We’ve seen antisemitic incidents double in recent years, including hateful leafleting around Montana, the doxing and harassment of Jews in Whitefish, members of Congress tweeting antisemitic QAnon conspiracy theories, and white nationalists openly chanting in Charlottesville that “Jews will not replace us.” It’s not just antisemitism but hatred of all kinds that’s exploded in recent years. In 2019, the US saw a reported 7,314 hate crimes, over 20 each day. Some of this hate is inspired by frequent demagoguery — some of which appears on these pages — that demonizes those with whom the speaker disagrees.
In recent years we’ve seen democratic norms shattered again and again, so we need to be concerned about the delegitimization of our institutions, assaults on science and expertise, attacks on the independence of our courts, claims of fake news to delegitimize the flow of accurate information, and the insidiousness of the Big Lie about the 2020 election. Perhaps most of all, we must remember that the Holocaust could not have happened but for the collusion — either active or by silence — of the great majority of ordinary citizens. Distressingly, the notion of “collective responsibility,” through action or acquiescence — one of the Holocaust’s most important moral lessons — is under assault by many today.
Jonathan Greenblatt, a grandson of Holocaust survivors and director of the Anti-Defamation League, recently published his book “It Could Happen Here.” He writes that while he is not suggesting that America is headed down the path toward a Nazi Germany, “there are abundant warning lights.” He also offers hope — which I share — that we can overcome these issues because decent upstanding Americans far outnumber the haters and insurgents. I’ll be working this year so that “never again” is not an empty mantra.