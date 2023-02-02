Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Across the nation, the problems of illicit drugs and violent crime are growing — and Montana is not immune to what we would like to think is just a “big city” problem.

As the leaders of the Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), we’re encouraged by the level of support we’ve received from elected officials like Attorney General Knudsen, Gov. Gianforte, and some of our state legislators as the legislative session begins. The increased investment in public safety proposed by Gov. Gianforte in his executive budget will help us fight back against the increase of illegal drugs and the crime that accompanies them.

Montana is being flooded with fentanyl and it’s killing our citizens. The data for 2022 is still being finalized, but we know that anti-drug task forces in Montana seized twice as much fentanyl — 155,000 dosage units — in the first three quarters of 2022 than they did in the last four years combined. Deaths, overdoses or poisonings, and emergency calls related to opioids have all increased dramatically. In that same time frame, 172 pounds of meth were also seized.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Bryan Lockerby is the administrator of the Division of Criminal Investigation. Steve Lavin is the colonel of the Montana Highway Patrol.

Tags

Recommended for you