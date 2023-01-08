Thank you, Gallatin County residents. The support you’ve shown to HRDC as we work to establish an Urban Transportation District (UTD) for our Streamline bus system in our valley has been tremendous.
Creating a UTD is a daunting task that requires collecting thousands of signatures from registered voters. We faced the challenge of collecting more than 13,000 valid signatures in order to place the proposed UTD measure on the May 2023 special election ballot.
We weren’t sure how easy it might be to reach that goal, but you surprised us. On city sidewalks in Belgrade and Bozeman through most of the summer, and at numerous public events, people kindly stopped to get more information about our plan and gladly signed our petitions. When we concluded our effort in early November we had collected over 26,000 signatures, more than twice the number needed!
Forming a UTD will enable Streamline to continue receiving federal transportation funding now that our community has transitioned from being designated “rural” by the U.S. Federal Transportation Administration and is now categorized as a “small urbanized area.”
The UTD will enable Streamline to maintain its current level of service and position it for the future as our valley’s public transportation needs grow. The proposed UTD will include all of Bozeman and Belgrade and areas between.
The potential formation of a UTD marks a new era for Streamline, which began operations in 2006. Up until then, Gallatin County had no fixed transportation system, and those who couldn’t drive due to lack of transportation or disability had no easy and dependable way to connect to important services, such as medical care, shopping, schools or social opportunities. The need for a public transportation system to address these needs was clear, especially as the population of our valley grew and the needs grew greater.
As we all know, Gallatin County continues to grow, and the importance of Streamline is greater than ever. Everyone benefits from public transit. Not only does it help people—including seniors, MSU students and veterans—get where they need to go, it also helps ease traffic congestion, frees up parking, and helps keep our air clean by reducing the number of cars on the road.
Our service now operates from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends and includes four Bozeman routes along with weekday commuter service to Belgrade. We’ve retained our zero-fare policy, too, because national models show this helps bolster ridership and efficiency. Additionally, research shows that the expense of collecting the fare almost entirely outweighs the revenue generated from the fare.
We look forward to retaining these services and ensuring that Streamline continues to meet the needs of our community. The UTD will enable us to do that.
We want to especially thank the more than 100 people, including dozens of community volunteers, who helped us collect the needed signatures during this phase of our UTD effort. A number of local businesses also helped support the effort and provided opportunities to collect signatures at their locations.
The Gallatin County Elections Office is now validating the signatures. The next step is a public hearing before the county commission, after which the commissioners will place the UTD measure on the May 2 ballot.
We look forward to an exciting spring in 2023 as we work to educate the public further about the proposed UTD and what it means for our valley.
Again, thank you for your support!
