Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Thank you, Gallatin County residents. The support you’ve shown to HRDC as we work to establish an Urban Transportation District (UTD) for our Streamline bus system in our valley has been tremendous.

Creating a UTD is a daunting task that requires collecting thousands of signatures from registered voters. We faced the challenge of collecting more than 13,000 valid signatures in order to place the proposed UTD measure on the May 2023 special election ballot.

We weren’t sure how easy it might be to reach that goal, but you surprised us. On city sidewalks in Belgrade and Bozeman through most of the summer, and at numerous public events, people kindly stopped to get more information about our plan and gladly signed our petitions. When we concluded our effort in early November we had collected over 26,000 signatures, more than twice the number needed!

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Heather Grenier is CEO of HRDC. Sunshine Ross is transportation director of HRDC.