We’re small business owners and we’re proud that the taxes we pay directly benefit wildlife habitat conservation, public access, and working farms and ranches.

Unfortunately, some state lawmakers and the governor have decided they’d rather take this tax revenue away from the public lands that benefit all of us.

Some background before we go further: When Montana lawmakers acted on the will of the voters and legalized adult-use cannabis in 2020 via House Bill 701, they also required that the state tax recreational cannabis sales be at 20%. A significant chunk of that tax revenue was — again, according to the will of the voters and HB 701 — directed to Habitat Montana, the state’s best program to conserve wildlife habitat and support working lands.

Adam Ryder is the owner and operator of Juniper Cannabis in Bozeman and Belgrade. Katrina Farnum is the owner of Garden Mother in Missoula and Kalispell.

