In a few short weeks, Lawmakers will have a golden opportunity to invest in Montana’s land and people by establishing the Montana Legacy Trust. The Legacy Trust is a proposal that’s been vetted by a bipartisan coalition of hunters, landowners, and outfitters with the goal of bringing Montanans together as partners, rather than the usual push to drive us further apart.

The trust would create a permanent account, funded by an initial investment of $200 million of our historic surplus that could fund stewardship and restoration treatments to improve the health of the land and natural resources we all rely on. Relying solely on the interest generated by the trust, roughly $4 million to $8 million per year, the funds would be used to enhance wildlife habitat on public or private lands, improve or develop water resources, mitigate impacts that hunting and outdoor recreation have on local infrastructure, or mitigate against the impacts of unnaturally intense wildfire and invasive species.

Why is this important? Because Montana needs to do a better job taking care of our habitat. While Montana has many tools to conserve public and private lands, we lack a funding mechanism to address the ailing health of our lands. As a hunter, I consider the restoration and improvement of our habitat to be at the core of solving Montana’s most complex wildlife issues, including elk management. Ailing public land forest health has led to the redistribution of elk and deer populations from public to private lands in much of the state and outright population reductions in the northwest.

Ian Wargo is a hunter and Civil Engineer in Kalispell. He is a member of the Montana Elk Management Citizen Advisory Group.

