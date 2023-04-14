Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

With the recent bloviating about the “danger” drag queens and gender-affirming care pose to Montana children, you would think our Legislature would be first in line to pass a bill to actually help survivors of child sexual abuse.

You’d be wrong.

Local Reps. Jennifer Carlson, Caleb Hinkle, and Jedediah Hinkle, and 10 other Republicans on the Montana House Judiciary Committee, recently voted against sending Montana Senate Bill 277 to the House floor for a full vote. This bill would have eliminated restrictions limiting survivors of child sexual abuse from suing persons or organizations that harmed them. Under current law an adult survivor must file suit prior to age 27, or “not later than three years after the plaintiff discovers or reasonably should have discovered that the injury was caused by the act of childhood sexual abuse.”

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Patrick Duganz is resident of Bozeman. He writes solely as himself, and any overlap in his professional life is inconsequential and does not necessarily represent the views of those organizations.

Tags

Recommended for you