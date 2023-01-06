Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The Montana Legislature has many chances to create more opportunities for prosperity for families and businesses in the newly launched 68th legislative session. Following are five issues that we have heard from people around Gallatin and Park counties that should serve as benchmarks to evaluate the success of the Legislature in reaching that goal of more opportunities. As Democratic legislators we will work toward solutions to these problems and urge our colleagues across the aisle to focus on these critical needs as well.

Housing is too costly, is not readily available for too many Montanans and is a fundamental need for all families. The greatest challenges to our impressive economic engine are the obstacles caused by workers giving up job opportunities due to housing issues. Our Gallatin and Park Democratic caucus has ideas, the governor’s task force has ideas as do our fellow legislators across the aisle. Let’s get them in place.

Competing in severity with the housing crisis is the issue of the excessive tax burden on property owners. Both assistance for those in need and lightening the load for a substantial number of homeowners who claim Montana as their primary home are important goals. This issue cannot be put off any longer nor solved with one-time rebates. Permanent solutions need to be implemented.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Reps. Jim Hamilton, Alice Buckley, Kelly Kortum, Eric Matthews, Ed Stafman and Sens. Pat Flowers, Denise Hayman and Chris Pope are Democrats from Bozeman. Rep. Laurie Bishop is a Democrat from Livingston.

Tags

Recommended for you