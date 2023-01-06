The Montana Legislature has many chances to create more opportunities for prosperity for families and businesses in the newly launched 68th legislative session. Following are five issues that we have heard from people around Gallatin and Park counties that should serve as benchmarks to evaluate the success of the Legislature in reaching that goal of more opportunities. As Democratic legislators we will work toward solutions to these problems and urge our colleagues across the aisle to focus on these critical needs as well.
Housing is too costly, is not readily available for too many Montanans and is a fundamental need for all families. The greatest challenges to our impressive economic engine are the obstacles caused by workers giving up job opportunities due to housing issues. Our Gallatin and Park Democratic caucus has ideas, the governor’s task force has ideas as do our fellow legislators across the aisle. Let’s get them in place.
Competing in severity with the housing crisis is the issue of the excessive tax burden on property owners. Both assistance for those in need and lightening the load for a substantial number of homeowners who claim Montana as their primary home are important goals. This issue cannot be put off any longer nor solved with one-time rebates. Permanent solutions need to be implemented.
Another immediate need is for the state to commit to proper funding for providers partially dependent on state support. Twelve nursing homes and numerous mental health facilities closed in the state, in 2022, because of unnecessarily low provider rates. Families are already struggling with a reduction in providers of day care and now face risks of further cutbacks in care for their loved ones who are elderly or grapple with mental health issues. This is not acceptable.
The Montana Constitution is widely seen as a well-crafted document. It is one that deserves preservation. Every Montanan’s right to privacy, right to a clean and healthful environmental and right to know about the workings of their government are critical to maintaining Montana as a great place for families and businesses to grow. Other rights in our constitution are also important to safeguard.
Responsibility to solve these difficult problems lies both with your Legislature and you as citizens. Communication with all elected officials is critical. Free, fair and accessible elections are the best way to hold all elected officials responsible. That principle should be guiding all of our discussions and bill making about elections during these next 90 days.
We believe that basic objectives such as working across the aisle, debating with civility, and searching for the common ground are essential in this legislative process. There are many other policy ideas that we local Democratic legislators would like to see pass but if the legislature doesn’t address at least the five problems above we would be challenged to call it a successful session.
Look for progress as the session moves along, and we will review the “scoreboard” at halftime in early March.
Reps. Jim Hamilton, Alice Buckley, Kelly Kortum, Eric Matthews, Ed Stafman and Sens. Pat Flowers, Denise Hayman and Chris Pope are Democrats from Bozeman. Rep. Laurie Bishop is a Democrat from Livingston.