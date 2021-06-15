Recently, Bozeman’s Chapter of the non-partisan National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) invited former City-County Health Officer, Matt Kelley, to speak concerning his position and recent experiences with the community spread of COVID-19. Like Matt and his staff, the majority of NARFE members have served the public in many unseen and unheralded ways, but in important roles across a wide range of concerns; i.e., national defense, border patrol, agriculture, national parks, food safety, veterans’ affairs, forestry, etc. Matt’s office, even though not federal, parallels those concerns and responsibilities of public health. Actions such as restaurant inspections, water sanitation and water quality monitoring, control of communicable diseases, and more are all part of their mandate.
The spread of COVID-19 in our county presented a new host of challenges for Matt’s office (and I dare say everyone’s). Luckily for us, his office was able to answer the call for responsible action. Without doubt, the actions his office took saved lives — possibly yours and mine. We would like to voice a big “thank you” on behalf of NARFE to Matt and his office.
At the onset of this pandemic, most states and jurisdictions were faced with incomplete knowledge of this virus. They had inadequate supplies of personal protective equipment, and insufficient public support. Matt’s office was not alone. However, they quickly mobilized and doubled their efforts to test, monitor, and isolate those affected. While the national statistics and then statewide data began to show an increased risk of the spread and severity of COVID, his office responded in kind.
Actions were necessary to slow the spread, including mask wearing and social distancing. Although these measures were recommended by the CDC, they were predictably met with opposition by many due to their impact on our daily lives. They affected work, schools, houses of worship, and businesses, especially those in our important hospitality and tourist industries. However, we need to acknowledge the fact that these measures saved lives and were responsible actions under the health office’s authority. We mourn the loss of those who passed due to COVID, but we owe it to ourselves to better prepare for those health threats in the future. They are sure to come.
At the same time, let’s take time to recognize and thank all the civil servants that safeguard our health, food safety, national security, natural resources, and so many other vital areas of our lives. Many of these efforts involve constant preparation, training, and implementation to maintain our role in the world. Much of it is conducted “under the radar.”
The Bozeman NARFE Chapter 843 commends Matt and his office for their commitment and dedication in safeguarding our community’s public health. They showed us the true value and importance of public service in testing, surveillance, monitoring, and identifying mitigation measures. As our community moves towards gradual reopening and establishing immune protection, let’s not forget that his office administered over 34,000 vaccinations! These efforts have resulted in the lifting of physical distancing and mask requirements. Let’s also not forget where we were just a year ago. Yes, the job is far from over, but we all need to support public efforts to rebuild and prepare for the next pandemic, for we know it is coming.
Personally, several of our membership received their vaccines through the County Health Department and were impressed with the organization, skill, and professionalism of the staff. The friendliness of the staff and the decency of how they communicated with the public was a blessing to the community and yet, some of the animosity that appeared in the public media was beyond the pale. As one looks around the globe and sees how slow to respond and how ill-equipped many countries are in dealing with the virus, we must realize how fortunate we were to have such dedicated teams in our midst. Unfortunately, many civil servants would say they’re just doing their job.
We thank Matt and his capable staff for showing us an example of the important role civil servants play in our lives. We owe them our deepest appreciation and suggest that you drop a personal “thank you” to them, for they not only did their job, they did it well.
Dan Mahony is the president of Chapter 0843 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association. Felix Spinelli and Clint Nagel are past presidents of the chapter.