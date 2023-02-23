Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (FWS) has begun a 12-month review of petitions from the states of Montana and Wyoming to delist grizzly bears and remove the protections it has under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). This would turn management of grizzly bears over to the states, who have made clear they intend to have hunting seasons as well as give livestock producers more leeway in directly shooting grizzlies. The political fingerprints were on the announcement before the ink had dried. Statements from politicians throughout the region were celebratory as if they had scored the go-ahead touchdown.

Political interference with the ESA has been counterproductive. Sen. Jon Tester achieved legislative delisting of wolves and turned management over to the states, letting politics override science. That has turned into a debacle. Sen. Steve Daines called the federal judge who ruled on the Yellowstone grizzly bear delisting case “a radical activist.” Legislators are not biologists, they are politicians and are not qualified to make decisions about fish and wildlife and particularly threatened and endangered species. Governors and members of Congress need to stay out of the review process and clear their minds of any thoughts of a legislative delisting of grizzly bears.

It might not be a bad idea for FWS Director Martha Williams to consider recusal from the review process and direct communications with the states. Williams is a highly qualified attorney, law professor and administrator but is the first FWS director since the Nixon Administration to not possess the required science degree in wildlife or fisheries management.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Mike Bader is an independent consultant in Missoula, Montana, and a former seasonal Yellowstone ranger. He is a grizzly bear habitat researcher and frequently writes about land and wildlife issues in the Western U.S.

Tags

Recommended for you