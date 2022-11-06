The language used in LR-131 is misleading to the voting public and demonstrates the author’s medical ignorance regarding the medical management of a “born alive infant.” The ballot measure uses words, including “abortion,” to deliberately polarize and confuse voters.
As a physician, it is insulting to me and every other medical practitioner to suggest that we would ever purposefully fail to take “medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve human life.” Physicians abide by the law and our common code of ethics — the Hippocratic Oath. The Hippocratic Oath says we will do no harm and act for the good of our patients to the best of our ability. We have immense compassion for our patients. We are not heartless individuals, as this referendum seems to suggest. And we are not criminals.
Whether we agree or disagree, “pre-viable” abortion is legal in Montana for a variety of reasons. “Pre-viable” means extreme prematurity where survival is not possible, even with the most advanced technology. This referendum misleads voters into thinking that an aborted fetus would ever live. This is not true. Make no mistake, LR-131 does nothing to discourage abortion and will only hurt women and families facing extremely difficult situations.
If LR-131 passes, it will have the most devastating impact on those women and families who are most likely suffering the loss of a highly anticipated and desired pregnancy. LR-131 will force physicians, under penalty of law, to resuscitate “pre-viable” fetuses or babies born with lethal conditions, even though we know our efforts are futile and medically inappropriate. Mothers will no longer be able to hold and comfort their newborns in their final minutes or hours. Instead, their newborns would be taken away to endure futile resuscitation efforts, likely dying before returning to their families.
LR-131 defines “alive” as a fetus that “breathes, has a beating heart, or makes definite movement of voluntary muscles.” Certainly, a fetus unexpectedly born at 18 weeks could have a heartbeat, breathe and move. But the fetus, however, will never live because of extreme prematurity. It does not have the cardiopulmonary physiology to sustain itself, no matter how much resuscitation we provide. Similarly, a baby born at 40 weeks with a lethal condition, such as anencephaly, will never live despite the most aggressive resuscitation efforts.
Physicians cannot perform miracles. We work within the confines of nature and science. I wish the author of LR-131 had the courage to accept that not every fetus or baby can live.
While we may never find common ground on the issue of abortion, I believe we can all agree that we deserve the right to privacy in our lives. Our right of individual privacy is protected under Montana’s constitution, and this includes the patient-physician relationship.
LR-131 will not only devastate women and families suffering from pregnancy loss, but could also have far-reaching effects for other conditions and medical care. LR-131 undermines the patient-physician relationship and potentially opens the door to further legislation and regulation that jeopardizes our constitutional right of privacy and the physician’s ability to practice safe, compassionate, evidence-based medicine. Does the voting public deserve a seat at the table as you discuss medical issues with your doctor? This referendum would say yes. If anything, I believe we can all agree that medical decisions should remain solely between the patient and their physician. On November 8, show your support for women and families and vote no on LR-131.
