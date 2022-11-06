Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The language used in LR-131 is misleading to the voting public and demonstrates the author’s medical ignorance regarding the medical management of a “born alive infant.” The ballot measure uses words, including “abortion,” to deliberately polarize and confuse voters.

As a physician, it is insulting to me and every other medical practitioner to suggest that we would ever purposefully fail to take “medically appropriate and reasonable actions to preserve human life.” Physicians abide by the law and our common code of ethics — the Hippocratic Oath. The Hippocratic Oath says we will do no harm and act for the good of our patients to the best of our ability. We have immense compassion for our patients. We are not heartless individuals, as this referendum seems to suggest. And we are not criminals.

Whether we agree or disagree, “pre-viable” abortion is legal in Montana for a variety of reasons. “Pre-viable” means extreme prematurity where survival is not possible, even with the most advanced technology. This referendum misleads voters into thinking that an aborted fetus would ever live. This is not true. Make no mistake, LR-131 does nothing to discourage abortion and will only hurt women and families facing extremely difficult situations.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Dr. Kris Bodnar and Dr. Marilee Simons are OB/GYN physicians practicing in Bozeman.

Tags

Recommended for you