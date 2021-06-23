Last week, the Senate unanimously passed a bill to make Juneteenth, the day that marked the day newly freed peoples in Texas learned of the end of enslavement in the United States on June 19, 1865, a federal holiday. Here, in Montana Juneteenth has been recognized through a calendar observance on the third Saturday in June as Juneteenth National Freedom Day since 2017.
The national recognition, however, comes at a time when conservative lawmakers across the U.S. are waging war over the teaching of an inclusive American history that grapples with the effects of slavery and white supremacy in our nation. As much as critical race theory works to recognize systemic racism, so does Juneteenth. Both offer a critical analysis of our history. It is a historical fact that Black people were sold and traded like cattle and exploited for labor in the United States for over 400 years. It is a historical fact that Black people contributed to over 60% of the nation’s wealth while being paid only in lashes. It is a historical fact that after the passage of the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, enslaved people in Texas were not told of their freedom until two years later on June 19, 1865. These facts serve as a baseline for understanding our current racial inequities and the effects of systemic racism.
Critical race theory exposes systemic racism. It addresses how policies and laws perpetuate racism in the nation’s history and how racism is woven into the fabric of this nation. It’s not about indicting individuals, but the system as a whole. We do not live in a colorblind society and the perpetuation of that diabolical lie prevents us from doing what is necessary and long overdue in the area of equitable work and teaching in school curriculums. Under the current attack on critical race theory, it would be illegal to teach about the significance of the newly passed federal holiday. While making Juneteenth a national holiday is long overdue, it doesn’t fix the gaping wound of exclusion and racism that continues to be so pervasive in this country. A Band-Aid show of acknowledgment does not stop the hemorrhaging of systemic racism.
In Montana, Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen decried critical race theory as “un-American” and a “rewriting of our nation’s history.” What Arntzen fails to admit is that history has been selectively and purposefully written to exclude the voices, contributions, notable achievements, perspectives, and lived experiences of Black voices. What is “un-American” is the blatant erasure of these Americans who helped build this nation, yet are not adequately represented historically in it.
Juneteenth is an example of the idealistic expectation of what America is supposed to embody — equality and freedom. It tells us a story of inclusion, of the importance of telling the full story, not just the parts that are comfortable and digestible to white people. Since the federal recognition of Juneteenth, many anti-racism educators and activists have spoken out about the hypocrisy of signing the bill into law during a time when states and lawmakers are pushing voter suppression laws through various states. This is the type of systemization of oppression that CRT seeks to address. Juneteenth marks enslaved peoples’ emancipation from chattel slavery and for that we celebrate. Juneteenth also recognizes the continued legal discrimination of Black folks in our country and for that, we do the work.
Black people have celebrated Juneteenth for 156 years and we will continue to lift up our culture and voices. If you aren’t Black, this day along with the other 364 should be dedicated to dismantling racism. This is non-negotiable in progressing Black liberation.
We at The Montana Racial Equity Project will continue to fight against racist policies, exclusion, and violence against people of color. Not only in creed but in action and education. We are dedicated to creating a more equitable and inclusive society that values all members of our communities, especially the most marginalized. No racist ideologies, legislation, or threats will stop us from doing this very important work, not like our lives depend on it but because our lives depend on it.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Meshayla Cox is the racial equity and justice consultant at the Montana Racial Equity Project. Chris Young-Greer is the organization’s education reform lead.