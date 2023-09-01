My name is Benjamin Patrick Finegan. I am 26 years old, a Montanan, a tenant, and one of the founders and organizers of Bozeman Tenants United, the city-wide union of tenants fighting for safe, dignified and affordable housing for all.
I was born in Korea to a young single mother. I was put into the foster system, and was eventually adopted by Tom and Tamara Finegan, an engineer and a teacher from the Midwest. We adopted my sister, and in 2005 we got a house and mortgage and moved to Bozeman to join family. Growing up here I remember falling in love with our new public library on it’s opening day, and watching the Northern Lights shimmer and sway mysteriously above Bozeman, parked off the side of the road when parts of 19th were still gravel.
Eventually I left Montana for college and work. My parents got divorced. They tried to make it work living out of a camper and renting, but both were pushed out of Bozeman by the housing crisis. I moved back in 2020, renting as an adult for the first time in my home town amidst a global pandemic.
In 2022, we founded Bozeman Tenants United. We are led by the poor and working class tenants who make this city run — single parents, service industry and construction workers, teachers and healthcare workers, students and retirees. Our dues-paying membership consists of every racial background, generation, and political ideology in Bozeman. If you respect the humanity of your fellow union members, and are willing to put in the work to change the direction of our city for the better, then you are welcome in the union.
For the last year, we have been waging our first campaign to address the housing crisis. A ban on second-home Airbnbs to open up more affordable housing for Bozemanites. Businesses, churches, bank tenants (homeowners with mortgages), local landlords, and Type-1 short term rental owners in Bozeman have rallied to our cause. We believe that a roof over the head everyone who lives and works in this city should take priority over somebody’s vacation home or investment property.
Through a mix of collaboration and grassroots pressure on the city commission, our primary demand is now finally being drafted into an ordinance that could be voted on by Thanksgiving. And after we win this campaign, there will still be so much more work to do. The rubber-stamping of luxury developments must be stopped, tenants need and deserve better rights and protections, and truly affordable and dignified housing needs to be built in a sustainable way that will not only preserve, but strengthen the character of the city we are losing.
We need change in our local and state government. Political extremists and the landlord association have been stacking the deck and selling Montana out from under us. They have been quietly taking away the tools that cities in Montana need to solve our affordable housing crisis.
Bozeman Tenants United is up to the challenge. We are building a movement of tenants who care deeply about the fate of Bozeman, who are no longer content being made marginal to decisions about our lives. We are knocking doors, meeting with neighbors, showing up to City Hall, planning events and building tenant power after working long hours sewing, building, nursing, teaching, solo-parenting, serving, cleaning, etc. We know that if we put in the work, we can transform our city and state for the better. Montanans most impacted by the issues of today are the best ones to solve them — not out of touch politicians, billionaires and consultants. We know that rent control, livable wages and good union jobs, a functional democracy, a stable and healthy environment, well-funded and welcoming schools, safe, dignified and affordable housing for all, and more, can be won in our lifetimes. Much has changed and continues to change since I was a third-grader at Hawthorne Elementary. We believe in the power of working Montanans to direct that change towards a future we all deserve, that our kids and grandkids deserve.
Bozeman Tenants United is only an email, a phone call, a conversation away. Get in touch, and together let’s get to work.
