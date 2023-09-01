Let the news come to you

My name is Benjamin Patrick Finegan. I am 26 years old, a Montanan, a tenant, and one of the founders and organizers of Bozeman Tenants United, the city-wide union of tenants fighting for safe, dignified and affordable housing for all.

I was born in Korea to a young single mother. I was put into the foster system, and was eventually adopted by Tom and Tamara Finegan, an engineer and a teacher from the Midwest. We adopted my sister, and in 2005 we got a house and mortgage and moved to Bozeman to join family. Growing up here I remember falling in love with our new public library on it’s opening day, and watching the Northern Lights shimmer and sway mysteriously above Bozeman, parked off the side of the road when parts of 19th were still gravel.

Eventually I left Montana for college and work. My parents got divorced. They tried to make it work living out of a camper and renting, but both were pushed out of Bozeman by the housing crisis. I moved back in 2020, renting as an adult for the first time in my home town amidst a global pandemic.

