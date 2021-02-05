The Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem is the last major relatively intact temperate-zone ecosystem in the world. It is a global heritage.
The Gallatin Forest Partnership (GFP) which includes the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, Montana Wilderness Association, The Wilderness Society, among others, supports weak or no protection for some of the most ecologically significant areas in the Gallatin Range south of Bozeman.
These groups continuously emphasize how they are good compromisers, providing “everyone” a piece of the pie (ecosystem). One hears over and over how good these so-called conservation groups are at compromising with different interests including mountain bikers, snowmobilers, dirt bikers, loggers, and so forth.
However, compromise can destroy the ecosystem. This is analogous to taking the Mona Lisa and cutting it into pieces so “everybody” can have a part of this work of art. In the end, you do not have the painting.
The same thing is true for the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, which is under assault from many, many threats, including climate change, growing recreational impacts, new logging proposals, livestock grazing, housing, and other development.
The only thing these groups are doing is “compromising” the ecosystem’s resilience and integrity.
In the early 2000s, several colleagues and I completed a biological assessment of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. We spent two years developing our final report, which identified the most critical biological hot spots in the entire ecosystem. The Upper Gallatin River and its tributaries, including the Porcupine and Buffalo Horn drainages, were among the top hot spots in the ecosystem.
Among other critical attributes, these drainages possess the best grizzly habitat outside of Yellowstone National Park. They are home to an elk migration route and elk winter range. Bighorn sheep, moose, deer, wolverine, wolves, and other wildlife also call it home.
Other biological assessments by biologist Lance Craighead, biologist Steve Gehman, and even Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, identified the upper Gallatin as one of the most important wildlife areas in the entire ecosystem.
Currently, the Buffalo Horn and Porcupine drainages are part of the 151, 000-acre Hyalite-Porcupine-Buffalo Horn Wilderness Study Area. The congressional designation as WSA provides greater protection for these drainages than the “wildlife management area” designation that the Gallatin Forest Partnership proposes. They recommend shrinking the existing WSA protection and replacing it with just 102,000 acres of wilderness.
The GFP also supports more logging and intensive recreation in the Hyalite drainage, and less protection for the West Pine area. A good portion of these areas are also part of the current Congressional WSA.
Other organizations propose a minimum of 230,000-270,000 acres of designated wilderness under the 1964 Wilderness Act. Wilderness designation for the roadless lands of the Gallatin Range, particularly for the biologically critical lands in the Porcupine Buffalo Horn drainages is the best alternative. Otherwise, we are just cutting up the great masterpiece (Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem) to appease personal desires.
We who live near it or visit it have a responsibility to provide maximum protection for its ecological function and integrity. Wilderness designation is the gold standard for conservation. We don’t need more “compromise” of our wildlands; what we need is more champions of wilderness designation for all the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem’s undeveloped lands.
The time for compromise passed a long time ago. It is time to defend what is left, or we will not have anything worth defending.
George Wuerthner is an ecologist who has published 38 books including several titles on Yellowstone Park as well as Protecting the Wild: Parks and Wilderness the Foundation for Conservation.