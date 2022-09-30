”Civility is hard to codify or legislate, but you know it when you see it. It’s possible to disagree without being disagreeable.” -Former Associate United States Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor
A curious thing happened on my recent walk across a local parking lot.
As I made my way over the hot, midday pavement, I imagined the cooler season ahead with colors changing and leaves flying in brisk winds.
I observed a familiar car in its customary spot. I recognized the same rear bumper sticker that had been on the car for months. It addressed a controversial issue in plain terms.
Except that someone had recently taken a black marker and crossed-out and altered the message to imply an opposing view.
I wondered about that. That a person might feel entitled to physically change someone else’s display of a viewpoint.
To correct it.
We have become all too familiar with persons pathologizing one another — attributing the other’s point of view to a lack of intelligence, morals, or worse.
For the most part, I believe people respect the law and the rights of others to hold their own views and to express them in their own way.
But is this changing? Is it no longer enough to address a position with whom we disagree by advocating for our own? Is it becoming more common to weaponize personal views by demanding that others’ opinions conform to ours? Or to use technology to do so remotely, impersonally and with apparent impunity?
Is ‘uncivility,’ i.e., the absence of civility in opposing narratives, becoming the norm?
In the United States we limit the power of government to control speech, associations and other expressive activities through the First Amendment. But what authority addresses the issue of how private individuals seek to control the expressive activities of one another?
Ultimately, the law does not demand that we be kind to one another. So how disagreements are met and resolved is largely a matter of character.
Former Associate United States Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor observed that “it is possible to disagree without being disagreeable.”
The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is credited with very similar words — which she lived and exemplified in her decades-long friendship with her ideological foil and colleague Justice Antonin Scalia.
Justices Ginsburg and Scalia, brilliant jurists who did not hesitate to criticize the other’s legal opinions, had a genuine affection for one another.
In the courtroom, civility is maintained by way of rules including the judge’s authority to maintain order. There, civility is, among other important things, a means of promoting fundamentally fair procedures.
But between people the principle of civility is largely what stands between a useful exchange of ideas and the trading of insults.
Thoughtful debate — and good listening — educates participants and observers alike. Further, we do not somehow betray our own belief system or even our moral code when we take the time to listen to and consider the “other side.” In fact, I believe we bolster our credibility when our positions account for opposing views or even when we show a willingness to change our views or to admit we are wrong.
In any argument it is quite easy to tell who talks the loudest, who employs the most colorful language, or to determine how the respective contestants feel. But unreasoned rants and angry name calling are actually a lost opportunity to share and gain useful information.
At a time when views, opinions and unsolicited advice are ever present, it may be that we are living less in a marketplace of ideas and more in a marketplace of emotions.
The fact is, we may be pasting our own figurative “bumper stickers” over those of others — and without first reading or even trying to understand the one we are covering. Or simply choosing to associate only with those who display “our kind” of messages.
Somewhere in Montana, on a two-lane road, you might exchange the “Montana wave” with a driver passing you in the opposite direction. Or share a brief, kind word with a passerby on your favorite trail. These brief gestures are, among others, everyday expressions of civility. You likely have no idea what the views and opinions of the other person are. They could be diametrically opposed to yours. You extend these expressions of kindness anyway. They recognize and validate your shared humanity.
And this is no small thing.
In the end, I agree with the belief that it is possible to disagree without being disagreeable. In the frigid season ahead, it might even be a good idea that benefits everyone.
