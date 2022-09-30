Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

”Civility is hard to codify or legislate, but you know it when you see it. It’s possible to disagree without being disagreeable.” -Former Associate United States Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor

A curious thing happened on my recent walk across a local parking lot.

As I made my way over the hot, midday pavement, I imagined the cooler season ahead with colors changing and leaves flying in brisk winds.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Andrew Breuner is a Gallatin County District Court judge.

Tags

Recommended for you