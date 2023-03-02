Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The governors of Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho have been moving heaven and Earth to expedite removal of Endangered Species Act protections for grizzly bears and return management to the states.

This devolution of authority would predictably result in efforts to reduce sizes of grizzly bear populations in the Greater Yellowstone and Northern Continental Divide Ecosystems, including through use of a trophy hunt. At every turn, the governors have pointed to increasing bear numbers and human-bear conflicts as justification for removing protections and implementing punitive management.

In total, we currently have perhaps a tad more than 2,000 grizzly bears, about 4% of the West-wide population during the mid-1800s and roughly twice what we had in the 1970s and 1980s, but distributed among four isolated or semi-isolated populations.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

David Mattson is a biologist who has studied grizzly bears and mountain lions for the last 35 years, including 15 years of field investigations in Yellowstone National Park.

Tags

Recommended for you