Time Magazine recently named Bozeman one of the best cities in the world. Now we have to live up to that title. With some of the smartest and most driven people in America, Bozeman is well-situated to become the most sustainable town on the planet. When talking about sustainability, we need to focus on housing, environment, and quality of life.
Development in Bozeman is not sustainable. You should not have to be a millionaire to live in our town. We hear developers say the issue is supply, but they continue to build million dollar vacation condos that nobody can afford. The next mayor of Bozeman should vote to place a moratorium on building all unaffordable houses and ban Air BnB’s owned by out-of-staters. The Bozeman City Commission has the right and obligation to treat its residents differently than out-of-staters when issues of health, safety, and welfare are involved. The housing crisis in Bozeman checks all those boxes.
Any conversation regarding the environment has to include climate change. But climate change isn’t the problem, it’s the symptom. As Americans, we need to address the issue of over-consumption as one of the main drivers of climate change. In Bozeman, this challenge shows up in the context of water availability. The Bozeman City Manager recently confirmed that Bozeman is in talks to build a water pipeline to Canyon Ferry. Funneling water from Canyon Ferry so that we can continue to build vacation homes is a sign that we are already surpassing a sustainable built environment. It’s past time for Bozemanites to have an elected official who will represent their desire to preserve their way of life, which is undermined by development that depletes our ecosystem. The next mayor must treat the natural world like the beloved companion that it is in the hearts and minds of Bozemanites of all stripes, and actually reflect the attitude and will of the people in our town.
Bozemanites should also not have to pay more in property taxes and utilities to perpetuate ghost-home purchases. Our elected officials should be creating a blueprint that other small towns across America can use to make their towns economically sustainable. Bozeman’s fight is not isolated to our city limits: there are dozens of other towns across the country struggling to protect their city from rampant growth fueled by interests outside their city limits.
Bozeman is at a cross-roads. It’s no secret that the Montana legislature is hostile to local communities governing themselves. A state senator in eastern Montana has no place telling Bozeman it can’t stop development of vacation houses to protect its residents. This November, Bozeman residents will vote on whether to re-elect the same mayor and support the same unsustainable growth, or vote for a new mayor that will stand up to the legislature’s over-reach and protect the Bozeman we all know and love.
John Meyer is running for mayor to make Bozeman the most sustainable town on the planet. He is a practicing environmental attorney that is working to stop development in Big Sky to protect the Gallatin River.