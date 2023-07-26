Let the news come to you

Time Magazine recently named Bozeman one of the best cities in the world. Now we have to live up to that title. With some of the smartest and most driven people in America, Bozeman is well-situated to become the most sustainable town on the planet. When talking about sustainability, we need to focus on housing, environment, and quality of life.

Development in Bozeman is not sustainable. You should not have to be a millionaire to live in our town. We hear developers say the issue is supply, but they continue to build million dollar vacation condos that nobody can afford. The next mayor of Bozeman should vote to place a moratorium on building all unaffordable houses and ban Air BnB’s owned by out-of-staters. The Bozeman City Commission has the right and obligation to treat its residents differently than out-of-staters when issues of health, safety, and welfare are involved. The housing crisis in Bozeman checks all those boxes.

Any conversation regarding the environment has to include climate change. But climate change isn’t the problem, it’s the symptom. As Americans, we need to address the issue of over-consumption as one of the main drivers of climate change. In Bozeman, this challenge shows up in the context of water availability. The Bozeman City Manager recently confirmed that Bozeman is in talks to build a water pipeline to Canyon Ferry. Funneling water from Canyon Ferry so that we can continue to build vacation homes is a sign that we are already surpassing a sustainable built environment. It’s past time for Bozemanites to have an elected official who will represent their desire to preserve their way of life, which is undermined by development that depletes our ecosystem. The next mayor must treat the natural world like the beloved companion that it is in the hearts and minds of Bozemanites of all stripes, and actually reflect the attitude and will of the people in our town.

John Meyer is running for mayor to make Bozeman the most sustainable town on the planet. He is a practicing environmental attorney that is working to stop development in Big Sky to protect the Gallatin River.

